Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(CNN) A devastating fire; a pipeline victory. A populist wave; a far-right loss. Yes, it's that kind of Monday. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Oakland fire

At least 33 people are dead in the Oakland warehouse fire, but the toll's probably going to rise because less than a third of the building has been searched. When the blaze broke out during a dance party at the " Ghost Ship " Friday night, attendees struggled to escape because it only had two exits. Officials are asking victims' families to preserve their belongings, such as toothbrushes, because they'd need DNA to ID many of them. The cause is still unknown.

2. Dakota Access Pipeline

Protesters erupted with joy when news broke last night that the Dakota Access Pipeline will be rerouted. The Army Corps of Engineers says it'll look for a route that doesn't go through the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's land. But tribal leaders fear the incoming Trump administration will just reverse the decision