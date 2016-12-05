Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
(CNN)A devastating fire; a pipeline victory. A populist wave; a far-right loss. Yes, it's that kind of Monday. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
1. Oakland fire
At least 33 people are dead in the Oakland warehouse fire, but the toll's probably going to rise because less than a third of the building has been searched. When the blaze broke out during a dance party at the "Ghost Ship" Friday night, attendees struggled to escape because it only had two exits. Officials are asking victims' families to preserve their belongings, such as toothbrushes, because they'd need DNA to ID many of them. The cause is still unknown.
2. Dakota Access Pipeline
Protesters erupted with joy when news broke last night that the Dakota Access Pipeline will be rerouted. The Army Corps of Engineers says it'll look for a route that doesn't go through the Standing Rock Sioux tribe's land. But tribal leaders fear the incoming Trump administration will just reverse the decision.
3. Austria presidential election
The EU's relieved now that Austria won't have a far-right head of state after all. Populist Norbert Hofer took a solid beating. He lost by 7% to Alexander Van der Bellen, who solidly supports the EU. Hofer's anti-immigrant message lost its luster a bit because the migrant crisis has eased somewhat.
4. Italy referendum
The populist wave that powered Brexit rolled through Italy and washed away its Prime Minister. Matteo Renzi will resign after a constitutional amendment he favored was roundly defeated. It's a win for anti-EU parties, which will now have more power to perhaps pursue Italy's exit from the union.
5. Fidel Castro
Cuba ended nine days of mourning for Fidel Castro with a simple, three-minute ceremony in Santiago de Cuba. Family members and a handful of Latin and African leaders attended. Cuban President Raul Castro slid a box with his brother's ashes into a mausoleum opening, ending the brief funeral.
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Popularity contest
Who was the most popular on Instagram this year? The Pope and a pop star, of course. Sorry, your bathroom selfies didn't make the cut
Pop art
How to create an art installation that generates buzz. Buy 180 decommissioned guns. Give them to artists. Cue the conversations.
Snow globe
Ahh, Hawaii. The land of sand, surf ... and snow? Yep. There's a winter storm brewing in paradise, on the summits of the Big Island.
We'll stick to Bocce
Why throw darts when you can throw an axe? Thank our nice neighbors to the north for this bar game, which is headed our way.
High (cost) tops
Think your sneaker game is tight? Can you afford these diamond-dusted ones that cost $132,000? Yeah, we didn't think so.
AND FINALLY ...
Place your bets
It's a spaghetti eating contest. With a man and his two dogs. And this, friends, is why we have an internet. (Click to view)