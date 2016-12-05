Dakota Access Pipeline: What happens next?

Near Cannon Ball, North Dakota (CNN) The fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline -- the $3.8 billion project expected to move 470,000 barrels of crude oil a day across the Midwest -- lasted long enough for the summer heat to give way to thick, white snow.

For months, Standing Rock Sioux tribe members and their allies battled the energy project they referred to as a "black snake." They stood in the path of the pipeline both during peaceful actions and clashes with authorities that turned violent.

On Sunday afternoon, tribe members and their allies celebrated, crying tears of joy, over the fact the pipeline project would be rerouted away from land that's deemed sacred.

Despite the decision, the re-routing of the Dakota Access Pipeline could be reversed once President Barack Obama leaves office next month. And many questions still remain about what's next for the project.

Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.

Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.

Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.

Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.

The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.

The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.

Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4.

Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4.

Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.

Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.

Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.

Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.

People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.

People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.

Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota.

Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota.

A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.

A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.

Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force protesters off the private land in Morton County.

Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force protesters off the private land in Morton County.

A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.

A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.

Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.

Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.

The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where protesters were evicted a day earlier.

The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where protesters were evicted a day earlier.

Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.

Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.

Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.

Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.

Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.

Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.

Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction.

Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction.

In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.

In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.

People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.

People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.

A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.

A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.

People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.

People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.

A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.

A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.

Dan Nanamkin of the Colville Nez Perce tribe drums a traditional song by the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Thursday, December 1.

Dan Nanamkin of the Colville Nez Perce tribe drums a traditional song by the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Thursday, December 1.

Why are Native American leaders celebrating?

At stake, tribe members said, was the destruction of sacred land on part of their reservation that could hinder access to safe and clean drinking water from Lake Oahe. They had feared an oil spill could have contaminated the precious natural resource.

The announcement Sunday afternoon came one day before the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had ordered protesters to leave their campsite in the path of the pipeline.

As the deadline approached, protesters prepared to stand their ground in the face of a potential forced removal. After hundreds had camped out at Standing Rock for months, thousands of reinforcements -- including legions of US military veterans -- had flocked to area over the past week in a show of solidarity.

A protester demonstrates in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota over the construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Philadelphia.

"People have said that this is a make it or a break it, and I guess we made it," Chief Arvol Looking Horse, Keeper of the White Buffalo Calf Pipe.

Is this the end of Dakota Access Pipeline?

Far from it. For now, Jo-Ellen Darcy, the corps' assistant secretary for civil works, said in a statement that engineers would explore potential alternative routes in a manner that would finish the work "responsibly and expeditiously."

The Army Corps of Engineers has not yet shared a timeline for when those alternates may be finalized.

According to Darcy, the consideration of alternative routes would be best accomplished through an environmental impact statement with full public input and analysis, delivering both an immediate reprieve and political statement that could aid in future showdowns with President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration.

Though the Army Corps has blocked the pipeline from crossing under Lake Oahe, the decision could eventually be reversed -- or at the very least, re-routed around the body of water.

Where might the pipeline go instead?

It's not exactly clear yet where the pipeline might be routed toward -- other than away from the lake if the current decision holds.

The pipeline was originally slated to lie north of Bismarck, North Dakota, in an area that did not cross Native American reservations.

The latest proposed route would have stretched 1,172 miles from North Dakota into South Dakota, slithered through Iowa and ended in southern Illinois.

JUST WATCHED Officials: Pipeline will be re-routed Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Officials: Pipeline will be re-routed 01:29

However, Energy Transfer Partners and Sunoco Logistics Partners, the corporations behind the Dakota Access Pipeline, said in a statement Sunday night they "fully expect to complete construction of the pipeline without any additional rerouting in and around Lake Oahe."

As far as they're concerned, the White House's directive does not change past court decisions to green light the project.

"Nothing this Administration has done today changes that in any way," the company said in a statement.

Is the fight over at Standing Rock?

While Sioux supporters may have celebrated a huge victory Sunday, they're already looking ahead toward potential fights ahead over the pipeline.

"So it feels good I'm really happy that I'm here to witness it and celebrate with a lot of my elders and the youth, but I think that we also need to keep in mind that we need to be ready to keep going," protester Morning Star Angeline Chippewa-Freeland said.

Iktce Wichasa Oyate, a small group that has provided security for protesters, called the decision Sunday nothing more than a "delay tactic" designed to "diffuse the power of the camp." They now hope the project gets stopped entirely before a new plan under a new administration gains traction.

"The snake is trying to move from the open field, to the tall grass," the group said in a Facebook post. Watch it carefully, there will be a new snake handler soon."

JUST WATCHED Protester: 'It will be a battle' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Protester: 'It will be a battle' 02:16

President Obama is about to leave office. What happens with Trump?

Tribal leaders worry the decision may not be permanent with the incoming Trump administration.

"More threats are likely in the year to come, and we cannot stop until this pipeline is completely and utterly defeated, and our water and climate are safe," Dallas Goldtooth, lead organizer for the Indigenous Environmental Network, said in a statement.

Likewise, May Boeve, executive director of the environmental group 350.org, warned supporters about potential plans to reverse the decision.

"If Trump tries to go up against the leaders at Standing Rock he'll just end up looking petty and small," she said. "The fight against Dakota Access has fired up a resistance movement that is ready to take on any fossil fuel project the Trump administration tries to approve. On Dakota Access and every other pipeline: If he tries to build it, we will come."

A spokeswoman for Trump has not responded to a request for comment on Sunday's decision.