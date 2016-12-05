Story highlights The corrections officer was declared dead on scene

It is not known whether she was targeted

(CNN) A city corrections officer was shot and killed Sunday night in Brooklyn, New York, police say.

The 25-year old was found sitting in a car, authorities added. She had been shot in the head and torso.

A Brooklyn resident, she was found dead at the scene.

Authorities have not disclosed whether the corrections officer was targeted.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is still ongoing, police say.