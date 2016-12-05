Breaking News

Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova, Andy Murray and more: A year of tennis firsts

By Ravi Ubha, CNN

Updated 7:30 AM ET, Mon December 5, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What a year in tennis. It was a season of many memorable firsts ...
Photos: A year to remember in tennis
What a year in tennis. It was a season of many memorable firsts ...
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Roger Federer ended the season outside the top 10 for the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/07/tennis/roger-federer-tennis-rankings-rafael-nadal/&quot;&gt;first time since 2001&lt;/a&gt;. He also missed a major, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/19/tennis/federer-french-open-tennis-injury/&quot;&gt;the French Open&lt;/a&gt;, for the first time since 1999.
Photos: A year to remember in tennis
Roger Federer ended the season outside the top 10 for the first time since 2001. He also missed a major, the French Open, for the first time since 1999.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
One of the Swiss&#39; main rivals, Novak Djokovic, became the&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/06/05/tennis/djokovic-murray-french-open-tennis/&quot;&gt; first man since 1969&lt;/a&gt; to win four consecutive majors when he bagged the French Open in June.
Photos: A year to remember in tennis
One of the Swiss' main rivals, Novak Djokovic, became the first man since 1969 to win four consecutive majors when he bagged the French Open in June.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
His longtime friend, Andy Murray, became the first man other than Federer, Djokovic or Rafael Nadal to &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/20/tennis/murray-djokovic-atp-finals-world-no-1/&quot;&gt;end the season as No. 1&lt;/a&gt; since 2003.
Photos: A year to remember in tennis
His longtime friend, Andy Murray, became the first man other than Federer, Djokovic or Rafael Nadal to end the season as No. 1 since 2003.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
That wasn&#39;t all. The Scot became the first tennis player to win &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/08/14/tennis/andy-murray-del-potro-olympic-tennis-final/&quot;&gt;back-to-back singles gold&lt;/a&gt; medals at the Olympics.
Photos: A year to remember in tennis
That wasn't all. The Scot became the first tennis player to win back-to-back singles gold medals at the Olympics.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/videos/sports/2016/08/18/spc-open-court-angelique-kerber-workout.cnn&quot;&gt;Angelique Kerber&lt;/a&gt;, meanwhile, became the first women&#39;s player other than Serena Williams &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/09/10/tennis/us-open-pliskova-kerber-tennis/&quot;&gt;to win two majors in a season &lt;/a&gt;since 2007.
Photos: A year to remember in tennis
Angelique Kerber, meanwhile, became the first women's player other than Serena Williams to win two majors in a season since 2007.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Kerber replaced Williams as the women&#39;s No. 1,&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/29/tennis/tennis-navratilova-evert-kerber-radwanska/&quot;&gt; earning praise from Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: A year to remember in tennis
Kerber replaced Williams as the women's No. 1, earning praise from Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Maria Sharapova, for the first time since turning pro, dropped out of the rankings. That was because the Russian is &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/04/tennis/tennis-sharapova-cas-drugs/&quot;&gt;serving a drug suspension&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: A year to remember in tennis
Maria Sharapova, for the first time since turning pro, dropped out of the rankings. That was because the Russian is serving a drug suspension.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Argentina won its &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/11/27/tennis/davis-cup-tennis-argentina-croatia-sunday/&quot;&gt;first Davis Cup title &lt;/a&gt;when, led by Juan Martin del Potro, it rallied to beat Croatia 3-2 in the final. Argentina had lost its four previous finals.
Photos: A year to remember in tennis
Argentina won its first Davis Cup title when, led by Juan Martin del Potro, it rallied to beat Croatia 3-2 in the final. Argentina had lost its four previous finals.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
The Czech Republic won the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/cnnopencourt/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Fed Cup title for the fifth time &lt;/a&gt;in the last six seasons when it also rallied from 2-1 down to beat France in the final. The Czechs became the most successful team in the competition since the US won seven titles in a row from 1976-82.
Photos: A year to remember in tennis
The Czech Republic won the Fed Cup title for the fifth time in the last six seasons when it also rallied from 2-1 down to beat France in the final. The Czechs became the most successful team in the competition since the US won seven titles in a row from 1976-82.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Federer woeroger federer stretches semifinaldjokovic french open trophyAndy Murray 1120Murray RioKerber MelbourneAngelique KerberSharapova presserdel potro davis cup sunday tennis fed cup czech win 2016

Story highlights

  • Roger Federer tumbles in year-end rankings
  • Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber new year-end No. 1s
  • Maria Sharapova drops out of rankings

(CNN)Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova, Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber -- among others -- all played their part in a tennis season of firsts. It won't soon be forgotten -- or duplicated, and here's why...

Federer's struggles

    Federer's season began in promising fashion, having reached the semifinals at January's Australian Open. But it went downhill from there for the much-loved Swiss record-breaker.
    The 17-time grand slam winner injured his knee while running a bath for his twin daughters, necessitating surgery for the first time in his career. He subsequently missed the French Open with a back complaint -- the first major he bypassed since 1999 -- and shut down his season after re-injuring the knee at Wimbledon in July. At No. 13, the 35-year-old finishes 2016 outside the top 10 for the first time since 2001.
    Read: Federer got hurt how?!
    Read More

    Djokovic makes history

    Novak Djokovic didn't end his season the way it began, as he saw his two-year reign as the men's No. 1 come to an end. But Djokovic flourished in the first half of 2016.
    Novak Djokovic wins French Open
    Novak Djokovic wins French Open

      JUST WATCHED

      Novak Djokovic wins French Open

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Novak Djokovic wins French Open 01:26
    When the Serb beat Andy Murray in June's French Open final, he became the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win four consecutive majors. The enormity of Djokovic's accomplishment wasn't lost on Murray, who said at Roland Garros: "It's not happened for an extremely long time and will take a long time to happen again."
    Read: Stan Wawrinka gets huge, chocolate trophy

    Murray emulates trio

    Back in June, it appeared as if Murray would never usurp his fellow "Big Four" members. And while his haul of three majors still significantly trails Djokovic, Federer and Rafael Nadal, the Scot did emulate them by finishing the year as the men's No. 1 -- the first time since 2003 one of the trio wasn't atop the year-end standings.
    Andy Murray reflects on No. 1 ranking
    Sports Ravi/Murray Intv_00012010

      JUST WATCHED

      Andy Murray reflects on No. 1 ranking

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Andy Murray reflects on No. 1 ranking 01:46
    Murray enters 2017 on a 24-match, five-tournament winning streak. He, too, became the first tennis player to win back-to-back singles gold medals at the Olympics.

    Kerber's slam breakthrough

    Serena Williams is used to winning multiple majors in a season -- she has done it seven times in a remarkable career. But another female player achieving the feat in recent times is extremely rare, which makes Angelique Kerber's titles at the Australian Open and US Open even more impressive.
    Angelique Kerber: The view from the top
    spc open court angelique kerber central park_00044301

      JUST WATCHED

      Angelique Kerber: The view from the top

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Angelique Kerber: The view from the top 04:50
    Not including Williams -- who tied Steffi Graf's Open Era record off 22 majors by downing Kerber at Wimbledon -- Justine Henin was previously the last female player to claim at least two majors in a season, in 2007.
    Read: Tennis legends praise Kerber

    Sharapova's drug ban

    For the first time in nearly 15 years, Maria Sharapova won't have a year-end ranking. The Russian -- who for most of the past decade has been the richest female athlete in the world -- officially dropped out of the rankings in October after not competing in enough tournaments in the previous 52 weeks.
    That, of course, is because of the drug ban Sharapova was handed in June. Her two-year suspension was later reduced to 15 months. meaning the five-time grand slam champion is eligible to return in April.
    Read: Sharapova's ban reduced

    Team title for Argentina

    The losing finalist four times prior to 2016, Argentina's drought in the Davis Cup is no longer thanks in large part to Juan Martin del Potro, easily tennis' comeback player of the year. Del Potro -- after losing to Murray in a gripping Olympic final in Rio -- upset Murray in the Davis Cup semifinals and won both his singles matches in the final, rallying from two sets down to begin Argentina's comeback in Zagreb, Croatia.
    Visit cnn.com/tennis for more news and videos
    The Czech Republic also came back from 2-1 down on the road in the Fed Cup final against France in Strasbourg to claim a fifth title in the last six seasons, the most successful spell in the women's team event since the US won seven consecutive trophies from 1976 and 1982.