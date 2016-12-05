CNN Student News - December 6, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

December 6, 2016

Today's show brings you results from a high-stakes Italian referendum. Our international coverage also explores the complex relationship between China and Taiwan -- and looks at how the U.S. factors in. An update on the Dakota Access Pipeline and an explanation on a dangerous type of cyberattack round out our coverage.

TRANSCRIPT

