Story highlights 19 Chapecoense players killed in plane crash

CNN's Don Riddell writes thank you letter to club

Thank you letter also written in Portuguese

Veja em baixo da versão inglesa a tradução em português da carta de agradecimento a Chapecoense do apresentador da CNN, Don Riddell.

(CNN) To our friends at Chapecoense,

The scale of your grief is unimaginable; you have lost your talented players, your managers and coaches, your physios, your doctors, your directors and many journalists too.

It is the most unspeakable horror and the most untimely tragedy.

But in the midst of your grief, you have shown immense dignity and courage and you have been the most warm and generous hosts to hundreds of visitors from us in the media.

You allowed me into your locker room, your most inner sanctum; just days ago it was a scene of such jubilation, it became your most personal space.

Read More