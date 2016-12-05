North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory concedes race

(CNN) Republican North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory conceded his bid for reelection to Democrat Attorney General Roy Cooper on Monday, pledging to help with transition efforts after nearly a month of demanding a recount.

McCrory, in a video message, said it was time to "celebrate our democratic process and respect what I see to be the ultimate outcome of the closest North Carolina governor's race in modern history."

McCrory and North Carolina Republicans challenged the election results, which found Cooper with a narrow lead, in dozens of counties and asked the state Board of Elections to take jurisdiction over the challenge.

The governor's team also claimed fraud in their demands for a recount, citing "an absentee ballot fraud scheme" and "hundreds of fraudulent Cooper ballots." Neither claims were substantiated.

In his video concession, McCrory said that while he still feels there are "questions that should be answered regarding the voting process," it is now clear that "majority of our citizens have spoken and we now should do everything we can to support the 75th governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper."

