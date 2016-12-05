Michigan to move ahead with presidential recount

Story highlights Federal judge orders Michigan to conduct a statewide recount

Michigan is one of three state where Green Party candidate Jill Stein has sought a recount

(CNN) Michigan will become the second state to conduct a recount of ballot casts during the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith early Monday morning issued an order for Michigan election officials to begin counting ballots starting at noon.

The ruling follows a request from Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein after a razor-thin margin made the state the last to be called in the November election. President-elect Donald Trump ended up winning Michigan's 16 electoral votes by just 0.2 percentage points, or just under 10,000 votes out of over 5.5 million cast.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, a Republican, last week filed a lawsuit to stop the recount.

"It is inexcusable for Stein to put Michigan voters at risk of paying millions and potentially losing their voice in the Electoral College in the process," Schuette said in a statement.

