Incoming national security adviser's son, who peddles conspiracies, has a government transition email

On Sunday evening, the younger Flynn defended the baseless "PizzaGate" conspiracy.

(CNN) The son of incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn, who Sunday night peddled a false conspiracy theory about a DC pizzeria, has an official government transition email address.

Michael G. Flynn, the son of retired Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, has served as his father's top aide and chief of staff. CNN's KFile previously reported that he pushed extreme conspiracies theories on Twitter and Facebook.

An email sent to Lt. Gen. Flynn at an address he used for his consulting group bounced back with a message saying, "This email account will be suspended indefinitely." The email pointed to official .gov emails both the older and younger Flynn.

An email to Flynn's son on his consulting group email, which worked last week, also bounced back.

On Sunday evening, the younger Flynn defended the baseless "PizzaGate" conspiracy, the name given to a theory peddled online that claims Comet Ping Pong restaurant and its owner were involved in a child sex operation. The owner has vehemently denied the charges. Earlier in the day, DC police arrested a man with an assault rifle who admitted to coming to the restaurant to investigate the online conspiracy.

