(CNN) Senior Senate Democrats are putting pressure on their red-state colleagues to turn down any offer from Donald Trump to serve in his administration, warning that their party could suffer if they join forces with the incoming president.

Democrats are worried that if Trump adds two Democrats to his Cabinet -- potentially North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin -- the balance of power in the chamber could tilt further to the GOP. So they are making the case to their colleagues to stay put.

"I certainly hope they stay with us," Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, told CNN on Monday. "We need them. America needs them. Although they are qualified to be Cabinet officials, I would not recommend it to them."

At a private caucus meeting last Thursday, incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told his colleagues that he didn't have any issues with them having private conversations with Trump. But in the wake of news that Heitkamp planned to meet with Trump the next day, he urged them to keep him and his caucus informed of any commitments they planned to make with the new president.

"Sen. Schumer has told his colleagues there is nothing wrong with an open dialogue with the incoming administration," said Schumer spokesman Matt House. "We hope they'll keep the caucus informed of those discussions."

