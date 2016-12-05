Story highlights Beau Biden died after battling brain cancer in 2015

Joe Biden teared up when the chamber voted to change the name of the bill

Washington (CNN) The Senate voted Monday to rename a bill aimed to accelerate cancer research after Joe Biden's late son, Beau Biden, in an emotional session which the vice president presided over.

Beau Biden died in 2015 at age 46 after battling brain cancer. Since his death, his father spearheaded efforts to fight cancer, which included a bill that would make therapies available to more patients, while also improving the ability to prevent cancer and detect it at an early stage.

Biden presided over the session and appeared to grow emotional over the tributes to his son.

"Today, the Senate would like to specifically acknowledge (Biden's) efforts to help Americans struggling with cancer," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in the Senate chamber. "He's known the cruel toll this disease can take. But he hasn't let it defeat him. He's chosen to fight back. He's taken a leading role. And the Senate will soon pass the 21st Century Cures Act as a testament to his tremendous effort."

