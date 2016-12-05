Joe Biden leaves the door open for a 2020 run

Story highlights He said he's not making any promises

Biden served in the Senate for 36 years before he became vice president

Washington (CNN) Vice President Joe Biden said Monday he might not be going anywhere just yet, leaving the door open to a presidential run in 2020.

After he wrapped at a Senate session Monday, Biden told reporters about how much he enjoyed working in the chamber over his long career there.

CNN asked him jokingly if he planned to run for office again.

"Yeah, I am. I'm going to run in 2020," Biden responded.

When asked by reporters for what position, Biden responded, "For president. What the hell, man."

