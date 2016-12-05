Story highlights Jill Stein called out Donald Trump for lawsuits from his supporters to halt recounts

Stein criticized Donald Trump, Al Gore and Hillary Clinton on environmental issues

(CNN) Amid her battle with Donald Trump for recounts in three states, 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein called on former Vice President Al Gore to "step up" in the fight against climate change after his unexpected meeting with the President-elect at Trump Tower on Monday.

Gore, who previously warned that a President Trump could lead to a "climate catastrophe" said his conversation with the President-elect was "sincere" and "productive."

Reacting to Gore's comments today on "CNN's Erin Burnett Outfront," Stein said that "I find it strange, I'm not sure I believe it, I don't know what's going on." Stein singled out Trump's support for coal and the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, saying "I think you have to judge Donald Trump by his record, which is very clear, which is rather disastrous."

But Stein did not limit her criticism to Republicans, criticizing Democrats as well, pointing to Hillary Clinton's support for fracking. She added "I'd like to see Al Gore, for that matter, step up to what we really require, which is 100% renewable energy, clean renewable energy by 2030."

Stein also called out Trump for lawsuits from his campaign or supporters to halt recounts in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Stein said it is clear the Trump campaign is scared, and she doesn't know why "because they're doing everything they can to stop transparency and accountability. You would think that they would be confident in their victory."

Read More