Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner plan move to DC

Story highlights Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are house hunting in Washington, CNN has learned

Kushner is expected to play a significant role in the new Trump administration, while Ivanka Trump may take a lead role in managing her father's sprawling business interests

(CNN) Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are house hunting in Washington as they look to move from New York City to D.C., CNN has learned.

The couple's planned move with their three children reflects the expectation that Kushner will serve as an adviser to President-elect Donald Trump in some capacity, though the precise role -- potentially complicated by nepotism laws -- remains to be seen.

"I think Jared Kushner, obviously [Trump's] son-in-law is going to be very involved in decision-making," White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said on NBC's "Today" show the week after the election.

Kushner was also present with Trump when he first visited the White House after his victory, and was seen walking through the White House grounds and talking with current White House chief of staff Denis McDonough.

Donald Trump's wife, Melania, and youngest son, Barron, plan to continue living at Trump Tower, at least until the school year ends in the spring.

Read More