Ivanka Trump meeting with Al Gore on climate change

Washington (CNN) President-elect Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka is meeting on Monday with Al Gore -- one of the most vocal advocates of fighting climate change.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller told reporters on a daily briefing call that the meeting would be about climate issues, but he did not know what specifically was on the agenda. He also said the former Democratic vice president would not meet with Trump himself.

Many Republicans are critical of the strong scientific consensus that human activities are exacerbating global climate change, potentially threatening millions of people and their ways of life. Gore has been one of the most outspoken advocates for raising awareness about the dangers of climate change since leaving the White House.

Trump has been skeptical of climate change, tweeting in 2012 that global warming was "created" by the Chinese. He also called it a "hoax" in several public statements and in a 2014 tweet about a cold winter.

He denied saying global warming was a Chinese hoax in a debate during the election, though the tweets have remained up, and he has appeared to adopt a different position after his election.

