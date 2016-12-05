The photo that captures 2016's political tsunamis

(CNN) The five world leaders stand close together, all firmly at the helm of their respective nations, which together could lay claim to leading the free world.

Now, all but one are going or gone.

All but one lost their jobs or have legacies in jeopardy amid the rising wave of populism in the West.

And the last one faces a test of her own soon.

The photo showed some of the state of the world in late April. Here's what happened to the photo's subjects since.