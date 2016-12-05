Story highlights He calls for electors to unify behind another candidate

He slams Trump for his actions during his campaign

Washington (CNN) A Texas elector said Monday that enough is enough -- he will not cast his vote for President-elect Donald Trump as part of the Electoral College process on December 19.

Christopher Suprun, a paramedic from Texas who served as a firefighter during the Sept. 11 attacks, wrote in an editorial published in The New York Times that even though he is a Republican elector, he will not vote for Trump.

Suprun will cast his vote along with the other electors (538 in total) from every state and the District of Columbia on December 19 as part of the Electoral College process.

"Fifteen years ago, I swore an oath to defend my country and Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic," he wrote. "On Dec. 19, I will do it again."

Suprun ends the editorial by saying that the electors still have a chance to unify behind a Republican alternative such as Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

Read More