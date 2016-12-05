Breaking News

Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama

By Allie Malloy

Updated 11:02 AM ET, Mon December 5, 2016

This undated image provided by the U.S. Army shows Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who has been held by insurgents in Pakistan since 2009. Extremely sensitive discussions are under way with intermediaries overseas to see if there is any ability to gain his release, a U.S. official told CNN on February 19, 2014.
(CNN)Former American prisoner of war Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is asking President Barack Obama to grant him a pardon for charges he faces after leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009, according to White House and Justice Department officials.

Following the presidential election last month, Bergdahl's attorney's submitted clemency applications to both the White House and Justice Department.
President-elect Donald Trump has been a staunch critic of Bergdahl and the prisoner swap made under Obama.
    In 2014, Bergdahl was released after nearly five years in captivity by the Taliban in a prisoner swap for five detainees at Guantanamo Bay.
    During the campaign, Trump frequently called Bergdahl a "traitor" and suggested that he should face harsher punishment.
    Bergdahl faces a court martial on February 6, 2017.
    The request for clemency was first reported by The New York Times.