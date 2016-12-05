Story highlights Huckabee is a surrogate for Trump

Pelosi's office called his remarks "name calling"

Washington (CNN) Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee slammed House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi for her comments on the decision to tap Ben Carson as head of Housing and Urban Development, asking if she is "racist or just dumb?"

Huckabee, who became a Trump surrogate after he dropped out of the 2016 Republican primary, tweeted on Monday, "Ben Carson is first HUD Sec to have actually lived in gov't housing. Fancy Nancy Pelosi says he's not qualified; is she racist or just dumb?"

Ben Carson is first HUD Sec to have actually lived in gov't housing. Fancy Nancy Pelosi says he's not qualified; is she racist or just dumb? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 5, 2016

A spokesman for Pelosi told CNN on Monday that "name-calling" is "beneath" Huckabee.

"This nomination is universally viewed as bizarre and the nominee is clearly unqualified. Name calling like this is beneath the dignity of even Governor Huckabee," Drew Hammill told CNN in an email.

He added: "No one seriously thinks Ben Carson is qualified to do this job."