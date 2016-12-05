Trump taps Ben Carson for HUD secretary

(CNN) Dr. Ben Carson will be nominated as the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Trump transition team announced Monday.

"I am thrilled to nominate Dr. Ben Carson as our next Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development" President-elect Donald Trump said in a statement.

"Ben Carson has a brilliant mind and is passionate about strengthening communities and families within those communities. We have talked at length about my urban renewal agenda and our message of economic revival, very much including our inner cities. Ben shares my optimism about the future of our country and is part of ensuring that this is a Presidency representing all Americans. He is a tough competitor and never gives up."

Carson also ran for president in the GOP primary in 2016 and became an early and vocal supporter of Trump after dropping out in March.

Trump praised Carson as a "greatly talented person" in a tweet two weeks ago when he announced he was considering Carson for the HUD position.

