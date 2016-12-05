Axelrod: Donald Trump is 'epically thin-skinned'

(CNN) Former senior adviser to President Barack Obama David Axelrod took Donald Trump to task Monday after he sent yet another tweet slamming the press.

On CNN's " The Situation Room, " Axelrod, who is a CNN senior political commentator, argued, Trump is "epically thin-skinned," when it comes to the media.

Earlier in the day, Trump sent a tweet that said, "If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to 'tweet.' Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen!"

If the press would cover me accurately & honorably, I would have far less reason to "tweet." Sadly, I don't know if that will ever happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2016

"I don't know any president who loves the press that covers him, because the job of the media is to take a critical look at the administration. But, Donald Trump is epically thin-skinned. And his notion is, 'if you write nice things about me' or 'if you say nice things about me then I will play with you but if not I will go over your head and tell my version of the truth,'" Axelrod said. "There's real danger in this for our democracy because part of the check on unbridled power is a free press and for a president to say 'I don't really believe in that,' is a little bit frightening."

Trump has continued his anti-media narrative in the weeks following his electoral win and he commonly referred to the press as "disgusting" and "dishonest" on the campaign trail.