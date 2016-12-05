Axe Files: Remembering the time of 30 minute TV ads

Los Angeles (CNN) What do Hollywood and Washington have in common? Academy Award-winning director Davis Guggenheim, who has spent a great deal of time in both towns, says a lot.

Guggenheim, a documentarian who won an Oscar for his film "An Inconvenient Truth," believes that the culture of ambition and networking pervades both.

"I also think that -- not always the case, but often the case -- there has to be something broken in you to want to be successful in Hollywood," Guggenheim argued. "And that brokenness, the itch that you can't scratch or that thing that you need to fix about yourself becomes that drive that you see all that extreme behavior in Hollywood, you see it in actors and directors all the time."

For politicians, the weight of celebrity has slightly different consequences. "Sometimes in politics, being a good leader, you have to lose. You have to say, 'I'm willing to lose.' And I think less and less that's happening," Guggenheim said.

His father, Charles Guggenheim, was himself an Academy Award-winning documentarian who directed ads for Robert F. Kennedy's Senate and presidential campaigns. Guggenheim said the landscape of political media has drastically changed since then.

