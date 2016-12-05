Story highlights Lawyers for the House asked the court to put the Obamacare case on temporary hold

At issue is the "cost sharing" provision in the President's signature health care law

(CNN) A federal appeals court ordered Monday that a lawsuit filed against the Affordable Care Act by lawyers for the House of Representatives be put on temporary hold until after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

The order issued by the US District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit reflects the change of administration, and it delays the briefing schedule in the case until Trump is in office.

Last month, lawyers for the House asked the court to put the case on temporary hold. In briefs they argued that they were discussing options for resolution with the "President-Elect's transition team."

"A temporary stay of the briefing schedule will provide the President-Elect and his future Administration time to consider whether to continue prosecuting or to otherwise resolve this appeal," wrote Thomas G. Hungar, the General Counsel of the House of Representatives.

"There is at least a significant possibility of a meaningful change in policy in the new Administration that could either obviate the need for resolution of this appeal or affect the nature and scope of the issues presented for review," Hungar wrote.

