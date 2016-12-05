Sue over fake news? Not so fast

Story highlights Paul Callan: "Pizzagate" has placed a new and more intense spotlight on the damage that false news postings can cause

Wild West nature of Internet has its drawbacks, but freedom of expression is hallmark of US democracy, he says

Paul Callan is a CNN legal analyst, a former New York homicide prosecutor and currently is "of counsel" to the New York law firm of Edelman and Edelman, PC, focusing on wrongful conviction and civil rights cases. Follow him @paulcallan. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The latest controversy involving so-called fake news has left many wondering why websites that publish patently false statements on the Internet have not been prosecuted or sued for money damages. The short answer is that under existing law such lawsuits are practically impossible. And, ugly as these sites can be, it may be better that way.

Paul Callan

The arrest of Edgar Maddison Welch of Salisbury, North Carolina, on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon has brought the issue front and center in a Washington criminal case. Welch was reportedly inspired by bizarre "pizzagate" postings that have been popping up on various Internet sites falsely alleging that the Hillary Clinton campaign, and campaign manager John Podesta, were somehow linked to a child pornography ring operating out of a Washington pizza shop.

This patently absurd story has been repeatedly rejected by responsible journalists as false, while the whole sordid history of the posts -- and their total inaccuracy -- has been outlined in grubby detail on Snopes.com , a site used by many to vet suspicious stories on the Internet.

Snopes has saved many Internet surfers from looking like idiots when they pass along some interesting but false story posted by an otherwise reliable friend. And, had Welch had the sense to vet the "pizzagate" claims before allegedly brandishing an assault weapon at the Comet Ping Pong pizza restaurant, he might not be wearing handcuffs today. Thankfully, no one was hurt or even killed in the incident, but it does place a new and more intense spotlight on the real damage that "false news" postings can, in extreme cases, cause.

Even before this incident, an intense public discussion had been generated by claims that false news postings by anti-Hillary Clinton individuals and groups may have improperly influenced the outcome of the presidential election. Donald Trump's supporters dispute the claims as nothing more than the usual "whining" of progressives and Democrats who refuse to admit they lost fairly.

Read More