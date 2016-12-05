Why to embrace 'nanny state' after Oakland fire

Story highlights Juliette Kayyem: Oakland fire shows us that a regulatory state is often a safer one

(CNN) The Ghost Ship was, sadly, appropriately named. The warehouse-turned-art gallery in Oakland, California, was packed with young people out for fun when it became engulfed in flames on Friday night during an electronic dance party. The magnitude of the horror is evidenced by the calendar; even days later, and still officials have not finished scouring the building to recover remains because of the heat and destruction.

In a world of disasters, this one is so tragic because it was so preventable. Almost every aspect of the Ghost Ship -- its existence, its design, its crowd capacity, its fire (or, actually, lack of) protocols, its materials -- was one regulatory violation after another.

There is no better time than now to state the obvious: All those business regulations that get people so upset exist for a reason. Having regulations sets safety and protection as a priority and establishes a norm for all businesses that those priorities should matter as much as their profits. In order to earn money from a paying public, businesses must abide by a few rules put in place to protect that public. Rules of conduct for businesses separate the mishaps from the tragedies.

Even if in jest, President-elect Trump often criticized fire marshals for limiting the size of his indoor rallies. Fire marshals could not care less about whether the person at the podium is a Republican or Democrat; all they should care about are the people whose lives are at stake.

This reality isn't new, but it bears repeating in an environment where top political officials often dismiss regulations as something that can "kill jobs and bloat government." For decades, businesses have been required to satisfy requirements related to the security of their employees. These include safety and health rules, but they also include requirements for businesses that host the public for events or entertainment. Every day we encounter them: room capacity, signs for emergency exits, elevator certificate inspections. They are so ubiquitous that they are now embedded in our consciousness and how we live our lives in a commercially competitive environment.

