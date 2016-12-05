Oakland tragedy: Why you should be your own fire marshal

Story highlights John Barylick: Oakland fire is "the most recent example of humans' inability to learn from tragedy"

John Barylick is a Rhode Island attorney who represented victims of the 2003 Station Nightclub Fire. He is the author of "Killer Show: The Station Nightclub Fire, America's Deadliest Rock Concert." Barylick teaches complex litigation at Boston University School of Law and is of counsel to the firm of FoleyCerilli, PC, in Providence, Rhode Island. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) This past Friday night saw a deadly fire erupt in Oakland, California. Within minutes, at least 36 young lives were snuffed out at the Ghost Ship, a dilapidated warehouse with a history of violations and complaints (including reportedly being reported to the fire marshal in 2014).

No official cause of the fire has yet been determined, but illegal residences, an illegal party, and inadequate exits appear to have contributed. The Ghost Ship building was not licensed as a nightclub or for residences, but early reports suggest that its landlords allowed both uses.

John Barylick

I am watching this story unfold with special interest because I represented victims of Rhode Island's 2003 Station Nightclub fire , and I recognize what the two tragedies have in common: In Oakland, as at the Station Nightclub fire 13 years ago, negligence outweighed any concern for safety.

What is it about the heady mix of music and money that encourages bands, club and building owners and even building inspectors to ignore basic safety considerations?

Whatever it is, it will probably continue to impair judgments in the future, right after the brief period of heightened attention and code enforcement that usually follows tragic club fires. The one takeaway from the sorry history of club fires is that we can't rely on bands, owners, or public officials to protect us when we attend shows.

