Story highlights French Grand Prix to return in 2018

Paul Ricard Circuit last hosted F1 in 1990

French GP last held at Magny-Cours in 2008

(CNN) The French Grand Prix, one of the seven races to feature in the inaugural Formula One season in 1950, is set to return to the 2018 calendar after a 10-year absence.

A five-year deal, which will see F1 return to the Paul Ricard circuit, near Marseille in the south of France, was announced by Christian Estrosi, president of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Paris, Estrosi hailed the return as an important driver of "economic development and tourism" to the region, adding that the race will be held "in the summer of 2018."

Estrosi said that an independent audit by consultants, Deloitte had estimated the cost of hosting the race to be €30 million ($32 million), AFP reported

C'est officiel on va avoir un Grand Prix de France ! Trop heureux👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/SQyMbyyD3H — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 5, 2016

The last French Grand Prix was staged at Magny-Cours in 2008 with recently retired Felipe Massa taking the checkered flag.

Read More