Cleaner in Saudi Arabia showered with gifts after social media mockery

(CNN) A cleaner in the capital of Saudi Arabia was given a set of gold jewels and promised thousands of riyals after he was ridiculed on social media when a photo of him staring at a jewelry shop display went viral.

An Instagram user had mocked the cleaner, who is from Bangladesh but works in Riyadh, by posting the photo with a caption that read "he looks as though he is seeing trash".

The comment promped an outpouring of support for the cleaner on social media, and Abdullah al Qahtani, the owner of the Twitter account Ensaniyat (humanitarianism), started a campaign to find the man in the photo.

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته

ارجو ممن يعرف هذا العامل ان يتواصل معي.

فله طقم ذهب مجاناً . pic.twitter.com/Md3fVUjqUB — انسانيات (@ensaneyat) December 3, 2016

"I received tons of phone calls and messages in response to my tweet. Some were really helpful, while others were claiming that they were the cleaner," al Qahtani said.

"But three hours [after] my tweet, which was shared over 6,000 times, we found him," the 38-year-old businessman told CNN over the phone.

