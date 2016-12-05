Syria war: UN Security Council to vote on Aleppo ceasefire

Aleppo, Syria (CNN) The UN Security Council will vote Monday on a proposed ceasefire in Syria's Aleppo to allow desperately needed aid into the war-ravaged city.

Dozens have been killed daily in the strikes and crossfire between regime forces and rebels.

A draft resolution put forward by Spain, New Zealand and Egypt proposes a week long ceasefire that could be extended by further seven-day periods; it demands that all parties in the conflict allow immediate and safe humanitarian access to all of Aleppo by the UN and its partners.

It does not include groups the council categorizes as terrorist organizations, such as ISIS and the Al-Nusra Front (previously known as Jabhat al-Nusra).

Twenty-four people were killed and more than 85 were injured in eastern Aleppo on Sunday in airstrikes and shelling, according to the Aleppo Media Center activist group.

Separately, in the nearby province of Idlib, another 67 people were killed and 80 injured Sunday in airstrikes that targeted residential areas, marketplaces and schools, according to the self-styled Syrian Civil Defence rescue group, also known as the White Helmets.

The regime now holds some 60% of eastern Aleppo, making swift gains since breaking through rebel defense lines and entering the enclave on November 26

'We will rebuild'

Regime forces captured the entire northeast in the first few days, including its largest district, Masaken Hanano, where civilians are starting to return.

Khaled Chobello is one such resident, coming back for the first time since he fled in 2012, when rebels took over eastern Aleppo.

Masaken Hanano has been largely reduced to rubble, and Chobello's apartment is now a chaotic mess, with holes through the walls and his possessions thrown into a heap.

"I'm very sad because everything is either destroyed or ransacked," he told CNN.

One of the few possessions of value found under the rubble was a photograph of his family.

"The walls are destroyed, but we will come back here and rebuild."

The Masaken Hanano district of Aleppo has become a wasteland following months of airstrikes.

Hundreds have died since regime forces entered eastern Aleppo, according to activist groups, while around 30,000 civilians have now fled, some of them reviling the rebels who they say wouldn't let them leave, and others condemning the regime for the decimation of their homes and the high human toll from the airstrikes.

The 15-member Security Council has faced widespread criticism over its failure to find a political solution to the Syrian war that has raged for more than five years and left an estimated 400,000 people dead. Even agreeing on terms to allow an occasional aid delivery often takes weeks, even months, at a time.

As one of five permanent members of the Security Council, Russia has used its veto power to quash five resolutions on the Syrian conflict since the war broke out in 2011 following the Arab Spring uprising. China has vetoed four of those five.

Russia is the most powerful ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has helped his regime keep its grip on the nation by carrying out airstrikes on rebel-held positions since September 2015.

Like Syria, Russia considers all rebels in the country legitimate targets, but some of those same anti-Assad groups are armed and supported by the US to fight ISIS in the country.

The US, also a permanent member, has been the most vocal critic of Russia and Syria, but on Saturday the two nations appeared to have found a middle ground, agreeing to push all rebel groups out of eastern Aleppo as long as humanitarian staff was given safe passage to deliver aid to the city.

But hopes that rose from this rare show of unity were shattered on Sunday as rebel groups told the US they refused to leave Aleppo, Reuters reported.