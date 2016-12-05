Story highlights 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute' airs Sunday on CNN at 8 p.m. ET

(CNN) You may be used to seeing Taraji P. Henson dish out snappy one-line comebacks as street-smart matriarch Cookie Lyon on Fox's "Empire."

Now, Henson will be co-starring in a much more true-to-life role: honoring everyday folks who dedicate their lives to making their communities a better place.

Henson, along with such other A-list celebrities as Richard Gere and Edie Falco, will turn out to celebrate people working to improve the lives of others through service at the 10th annual "CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute" Sunday.

ABC's Kelly Ripa will join CNN's Anderson Cooper as hosts for this special show, which airs live on CNN at 8 p.m. ET from New York's American Museum of Natural History.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris will return to present this year's top 10 CNN Heroes with their awards. Other high-wattage presenters include "Collateral Beauty" star Edward Norton; Liev Schreiber, star of "Ray Donovan"; Octavia Spencer, who stars alongside Henson in the new film "Hidden Figures"; and Diane Lane of "Justice League." Laurie Hernandez, Olympic gold medalist and current "Dancing with the Stars"champion, will also take part.

