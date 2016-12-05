Breaking News

Taraji P. Henson, Richard Gere and more celebs to honor giving

Updated 12:03 PM ET, Mon December 5, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN&#39;s Anderson Cooper returns to co-host the 10th annual &quot;CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,&quot; airing live on CNN Sunday December 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Joining Cooper as co-host is ABC&#39;s Kelly Ripa. The duo will emcee the star-studded show from New York&#39;s iconic American Museum of Natural History.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
CNN's Anderson Cooper returns to co-host the 10th annual "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute," airing live on CNN Sunday December 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Joining Cooper as co-host is ABC's Kelly Ripa. The duo will emcee the star-studded show from New York's iconic American Museum of Natural History.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Among the celebrity presenters for the gala is actress Taraji P. Henson, star of the upcoming film &quot;Hidden Figures&quot; and Fox&#39;s hit show &quot;Empire.&quot;
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
Among the celebrity presenters for the gala is actress Taraji P. Henson, star of the upcoming film "Hidden Figures" and Fox's hit show "Empire."
Hide Caption
2 of 11
The star of the film &quot;Norman&quot; and an active humanitarian, actor Richard Gere is among the roster of celebrity presenters for this year&#39;s CNN Heroes top 10 event.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
The star of the film "Norman" and an active humanitarian, actor Richard Gere is among the roster of celebrity presenters for this year's CNN Heroes top 10 event.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Octavia Spencer joins her &quot;Hidden Figures&quot; co-star as a celebrity guest presenter to help celebrate the 2016 CNN Heroes top 10.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
Octavia Spencer joins her "Hidden Figures" co-star as a celebrity guest presenter to help celebrate the 2016 CNN Heroes top 10.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
A familiar face on the CNN Heroes stage, actor Neil Patrick Harris returns as a celebrity presenter for the 2016 gala. Harris also stars in the upcoming Netflix series &quot;Lemony Snicket&#39;s: A Series of Unfortunate Events.&quot;
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
A familiar face on the CNN Heroes stage, actor Neil Patrick Harris returns as a celebrity presenter for the 2016 gala. Harris also stars in the upcoming Netflix series "Lemony Snicket's: A Series of Unfortunate Events."
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Edward Norton, actor and co-founder of the fundraising platform CrowdRise, will be a celebrity presenter at &quot;CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.&quot; CrowdRise will also support this year&#39;s CNN Heroes donation matching on CrowdRise.com and through their own social outreach.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
Edward Norton, actor and co-founder of the fundraising platform CrowdRise, will be a celebrity presenter at "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute." CrowdRise will also support this year's CNN Heroes donation matching on CrowdRise.com and through their own social outreach.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Liev Schreiber, star of the television series &quot;Ray Donovan,&quot; joins the gala as a celebrity guest presenter.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
Liev Schreiber, star of the television series "Ray Donovan," joins the gala as a celebrity guest presenter.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Actress Edie Falco, star of the upcoming film &quot;The Comedian,&quot; will help honor the 2016 CNN Heroes top 10.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
Actress Edie Falco, star of the upcoming film "The Comedian," will help honor the 2016 CNN Heroes top 10.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Actress Diane Lane, star of the film &quot;Justice League,&quot; will join in to celebrate this year&#39;s class of CNN Heroes and the 2016 Hero of the Year.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
Actress Diane Lane, star of the film "Justice League," will join in to celebrate this year's class of CNN Heroes and the 2016 Hero of the Year.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who won her season of &quot;Dancing with the Stars,&quot; will be on hand to salute the 2016 CNN Heroes.
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who won her season of "Dancing with the Stars," will be on hand to salute the 2016 CNN Heroes.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Recording artist Idina Menzel will perform &quot;I See You,&quot; a song from her newest album, &quot;idina,&quot; to cap off &quot;CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.&quot;
Photos: CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
Recording artist Idina Menzel will perform "I See You," a song from her newest album, "idina," to cap off "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute."
Hide Caption
11 of 11
cnnheroes anderson cooper kelly ripa approved04 AMA 2016 Red CarpetRichard Gere 1112Octavia Spencer 1129Neil Patrick Harris 1017Edward Norton 1009Liev Schreiber 0918Edie Falco 0418Diane Lane 0912Laurie HernandezIdina Menzel 1120

Story highlights

  • 'CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute' airs Sunday on CNN at 8 p.m. ET
  • Celebrity presenters include Octavia Spencer, Liev Schreiber and Edie Falco
"CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" airs live on CNN and CNNgo Sunday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET

(CNN)You may be used to seeing Taraji P. Henson dish out snappy one-line comebacks as street-smart matriarch Cookie Lyon on Fox's "Empire."

Now, Henson will be co-starring in a much more true-to-life role: honoring everyday folks who dedicate their lives to making their communities a better place.
    Henson, along with such other A-list celebrities as Richard Gere and Edie Falco, will turn out to celebrate people working to improve the lives of others through service at the 10th annual "CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute" Sunday.
    ABC's Kelly Ripa will join CNN's Anderson Cooper as hosts for this special show, which airs live on CNN at 8 p.m. ET from New York's American Museum of Natural History.
    Actor Neil Patrick Harris will return to present this year's top 10 CNN Heroes with their awards. Other high-wattage presenters include "Collateral Beauty" star Edward Norton; Liev Schreiber, star of "Ray Donovan"; Octavia Spencer, who stars alongside Henson in the new film "Hidden Figures"; and Diane Lane of "Justice League." Laurie Hernandez, Olympic gold medalist and current "Dancing with the Stars"champion, will also take part.
    Read More
    "Frozen's" Idina Menzel will perform "I See You," a song from her new album, "Idina."
    The 10 CNN Heroes are being honored for a diverse slate of projects.
    CNN Hero Jeison Aristizábal&#39;s nonprofit, ASODISVALLE, offers therapies, educational services and healthy meals for young people in Colombia living with a range of disabilities. The organization&#39;s school also welcomes students who are not disabled but want a quality education, such as the class pictured here.
    Photos: The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016
    Jeison AristizábalCNN Hero Jeison Aristizábal's nonprofit, ASODISVALLE, offers therapies, educational services and healthy meals for young people in Colombia living with a range of disabilities. The organization's school also welcomes students who are not disabled but want a quality education, such as the class pictured here.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    CNN Hero Craig Dodson is the founder of Richmond Cycling Corps, a program that offers cycling training and other positive life experiences for at-risk children living in public housing in Richmond, Virginia.
    Photos: The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016
    Craig DodsonCNN Hero Craig Dodson is the founder of Richmond Cycling Corps, a program that offers cycling training and other positive life experiences for at-risk children living in public housing in Richmond, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    CNN Hero Sherri Franklin founded Muttville, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that finds loving homes for senior dogs.
    Photos: The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016
    Sherri FranklinCNN Hero Sherri Franklin founded Muttville, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that finds loving homes for senior dogs.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    CNN Hero and kayaker Brad Ludden founded First Descents to give young adults with cancer life-changing experiences.
    Photos: The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016
    Brad LuddenCNN Hero and kayaker Brad Ludden founded First Descents to give young adults with cancer life-changing experiences.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    CNN Hero Luma Mufleh is the founder of the Fugees Family, a nonprofit that runs a school and soccer program serving the needs of the refugee population in Clarkston, Georgia.
    Photos: The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016
    Luma MuflehCNN Hero Luma Mufleh is the founder of the Fugees Family, a nonprofit that runs a school and soccer program serving the needs of the refugee population in Clarkston, Georgia.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    CNN Hero Becca Stevens&#39; nonprofit Thistle Farms runs five residential communities in Nashville, Tennessee, offering marginalized women homes and a variety of therapies for up to two years at no cost.
    Photos: The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016
    Becca StevensCNN Hero Becca Stevens' nonprofit Thistle Farms runs five residential communities in Nashville, Tennessee, offering marginalized women homes and a variety of therapies for up to two years at no cost.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    CNN Hero Georgie Smith started a nonprofit called A Sense of Home, which creates comfortable living spaces for former foster children in Los Angeles.
    Photos: The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016
    Georgie SmithCNN Hero Georgie Smith started a nonprofit called A Sense of Home, which creates comfortable living spaces for former foster children in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    CNN Hero Sheldon Smith&#39;s nonprofit, the Dovetail Project, provides young fathers in Chicago with the skills needed to be responsible parents and positive role models for their children.
    Photos: The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016
    Sheldon SmithCNN Hero Sheldon Smith's nonprofit, the Dovetail Project, provides young fathers in Chicago with the skills needed to be responsible parents and positive role models for their children.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    CNN Hero Harry Swimmer and his organization, Mitey Riders, provide free, equine-assisted therapy to young people with a range of disabilities.
    Photos: The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016
    Harry SwimmerCNN Hero Harry Swimmer and his organization, Mitey Riders, provide free, equine-assisted therapy to young people with a range of disabilities.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    CNN Hero Umra Omar&#39;s group, Safari Doctors, offers free medical services to more than 1,000 people a year in parts of coastal Kenya cut off by threats from extremist groups.
    Photos: The Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2016
    Umra OmarCNN Hero Umra Omar's group, Safari Doctors, offers free medical services to more than 1,000 people a year in parts of coastal Kenya cut off by threats from extremist groups.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    01_26362_010_00057_CC10 Craig Dodson01 Sherrie Franklin01_10 Brad Ludden01_01_26362_007_1055_CC01_26362_002_0958_CC01_26362_008_0506_CC01_26362_009_0302_CC01_26362_006_0082_CC01_26362_001_0946_CC
    Jeison Aristizábal's foundation provides educational and medical services to young people living with disabilities in Colombia.
    Craig Dodson started a cycling club for at-risk youth living in Richmond, Virginia, public housing after realizing a pep talk wasn't enough.
    Sherri Franklin's nonprofit specializes in the adoption of hard-to-place older dogs, often by senior citizens, in San Francisco.
    Brad Ludden started a Montana outdoor adventure group to give young cancer patients some "victory" over their disease.
    Luma Mufleh founded a school and soccer program for young refugees near Atlanta.
    Umra Omar travels a dangerous stretch of Kenya's coastline offering free medical services to isolated citizens.
    Georgie Smith decorates homes for former foster children after they age out of the Los Angeles foster care system.
    Sheldon Smith grew up with an absentee father, so he started a Chicago nonprofit to help young dads become positive role models.
    Becca Stevens' nonprofit allows women who've battled Nashville street life to live in residential centers at no cost and find gainful employment.
    Harry Swimmer turned his North Carolina horse farm into a therapeutic haven for children with severe physical and mental disabilities.
    Each top 10 CNN Hero will receive a $10,000 cash prize. One will be named "CNN Hero of the Year" after an audience vote, and receive an additional $100,000 for his or her cause.
    Donations made to each Top 10 CNN Hero's designated nonprofit organization will be matched up to $50,000, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday. CrowdRise, a fundraising flatform co-founded by Edward Norton, will help the CNN Heroes reach matching funds on CrowdRise.com and through their own social outreach.
    The Emmy-nominated, Peabody Award-winning "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" has profiled more than 275 heroes and has received over 75,000 nominations from upwards of 100 countries.
    Tune in Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and "Like" CNN Heroes on Facebook, follow @CNNHeroes on Twitter, and use hashtag #CNNHeroes to follow the action as it happens. Catch up with celebs and CNN Heroes behind the scenes with the CNN Heroes Instagram account.