Art made from decommissioned guns meant to start a conversation

By Jen Christensen, CNN

Updated 4:23 AM ET, Mon December 5, 2016

A &lt;a href=&quot;https://gunsinthehandsofartists.org/guns-in-the-hands-of-artists-exhibition-catalogue/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;new book&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;Guns in the Hands of Artists,&quot; uses more than 180 decommissioned guns as raw material for works of art.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Luis Cruz Azaceta created this sculpture, &quot;Taperuler Gun,&quot; in 2014. Growing up in Havana, he says, he experienced daily violence. In 1960, he went into exile in New York and became an artist, where &quot;art gave me a voice and a weapon to address the human condition.&quot;
A new book, "Guns in the Hands of Artists," uses more than 180 decommissioned guns as raw material for works of art.

Luis Cruz Azaceta created this sculpture, "Taperuler Gun," in 2014. Growing up in Havana, he says, he experienced daily violence. In 1960, he went into exile in New York and became an artist, where "art gave me a voice and a weapon to address the human condition."
Generic Art Solutions, the team of Matt Vis and Tony Campbell, created this sculpture using a vintage gumball machine and 2,000 .22 hollow-point bullets. This art duo uses art to examine recurring themes of human drama including violence.
Generic Art Solutions, the team of Matt Vis and Tony Campbell, created this sculpture using a vintage gumball machine and 2,000 .22 hollow-point bullets. This art duo uses art to examine recurring themes of human drama including violence.
Azaceta used guns, tape, plastic, metal, wire and wood to make this sculpture. His art, he says is something he hopes will not serve as a distraction and will instead help the world face itself.
Azaceta used guns, tape, plastic, metal, wire and wood to make this sculpture. His art, he says is something he hopes will not serve as a distraction and will instead help the world face itself.
Houston-based artist Mel Chin created two classical portrait busts of a man and a woman, composites of infamous killers, with muzzles for eyes. &quot;To lock eyes with these portraits is to stare straight into the dark barrels of guns.&quot;
Houston-based artist Mel Chin created two classical portrait busts of a man and a woman, composites of infamous killers, with muzzles for eyes. "To lock eyes with these portraits is to stare straight into the dark barrels of guns."
John Barns Jr. created &quot;Marigny Warning&quot; in 2014 out of shotgun barrels and mixed wood in response to a shooting in New Orleans&#39; Marigny neighborhood. In that case, white man was not charged after shooting an unarmed black teen who jumped his fence.
John Barns Jr. created "Marigny Warning" in 2014 out of shotgun barrels and mixed wood in response to a shooting in New Orleans' Marigny neighborhood. In that case, white man was not charged after shooting an unarmed black teen who jumped his fence.
Generic Art Solutions created &quot;One Hot Month&quot; between 2002 and 2014. It was initially an attempt to chronicle obituaries of &quot;death by gunshot&quot; victims during that time period, when there was about a homicide a day.
Generic Art Solutions created "One Hot Month" between 2002 and 2014. It was initially an attempt to chronicle obituaries of "death by gunshot" victims during that time period, when there was about a homicide a day.
S+S created &quot;SMAC&quot; in 2014. The duo of Stephen Paul Day and Sibylle Peretti are based in New Orleans and in Cologne, Germany.
S+S created "SMAC" in 2014. The duo of Stephen Paul Day and Sibylle Peretti are based in New Orleans and in Cologne, Germany.
Brian Borrello created &quot;Mississippi Valley&quot; as an attempt at being nonjudgmental, positioning the weapon as an object for contemplation.
Brian Borrello created "Mississippi Valley" as an attempt at being nonjudgmental, positioning the weapon as an object for contemplation.
William Villalongo created &quot;Sleeping on Reason&quot; in 2014. &quot;The piece is meant to be somewhat perversely symbolic: collapsing the gun and the many young victims of gun violence,&quot; Villalongo said. &quot;I am reminded that we live in a society of many contradictions.&quot;
William Villalongo created "Sleeping on Reason" in 2014. "The piece is meant to be somewhat perversely symbolic: collapsing the gun and the many young victims of gun violence," Villalongo said. "I am reminded that we live in a society of many contradictions."
Azaceta created &quot;Carry On, Drugs &amp;amp; Teddy Bear,&quot; in 2014.
Azaceta created "Carry On, Drugs & Teddy Bear," in 2014.
Adam Mysock created &quot;Looking Down the Barrel of a Gun (Last Judgment)&quot; depicting the cartoon Bambi&#39;s mother under Hans Memling&#39;s &quot;The Last Judgment&quot; triptych. &quot;Anytime a gun is fired, a last judgment is generated; a shooter is making an irreversible assessment about their target&#39;s worth and virtue.&quot;
Adam Mysock created "Looking Down the Barrel of a Gun (Last Judgment)" depicting the cartoon Bambi's mother under Hans Memling's "The Last Judgment" triptych. "Anytime a gun is fired, a last judgment is generated; a shooter is making an irreversible assessment about their target's worth and virtue."
Azaceta used permanent ink on paper to create &quot;Needle Gun&quot; in 2014.
Azaceta used permanent ink on paper to create "Needle Gun" in 2014.
Paul Villinski created &quot;Mourn&quot; in 2014. The US is obsessed with guns, he said, but imagine if everyone with a gun in their hand held a tool or a brush instead. Guns &quot;destroy life, take something away. Art does the opposite.&quot;
Paul Villinski created "Mourn" in 2014. The US is obsessed with guns, he said, but imagine if everyone with a gun in their hand held a tool or a brush instead. Guns "destroy life, take something away. Art does the opposite."
Skylar Fein created &quot;Kurt Kobong,&quot; a bong through which users could smoke weed, in 2014.
Skylar Fein created "Kurt Kobong," a bong through which users could smoke weed, in 2014.
Mysock created &quot;The Last Six, Under Six, Murdered by a Gun in the Sixth&quot; in 2014 after hearing a report about six children killed in separate incidents in New Orleans&#39; Central City neighborhood.&lt;br /&gt;
Mysock created "The Last Six, Under Six, Murdered by a Gun in the Sixth" in 2014 after hearing a report about six children killed in separate incidents in New Orleans' Central City neighborhood.
Ron Bechet created &quot;Why (Is it Easier to Get a Gun than an Education, a Gun Instead of Help?)&quot; in 2014, inspired by the cries of victims&#39; mothers, who often scream &quot;why?&quot; when they hear the news. The names are of those who were killed in New Orleans between January and September 2014.
Ron Bechet created "Why (Is it Easier to Get a Gun than an Education, a Gun Instead of Help?)" in 2014, inspired by the cries of victims' mothers, who often scream "why?" when they hear the news. The names are of those who were killed in New Orleans between January and September 2014.
Bradley McCallum smelted guns and shell casings to create this manhole cover. Gun violence has been a regular feature of his work he said, as &quot;our national policies have not changed, and even the most reasonable efforts to enact gun legislation face huge obstacles.&quot;
Bradley McCallum smelted guns and shell casings to create this manhole cover. Gun violence has been a regular feature of his work he said, as "our national policies have not changed, and even the most reasonable efforts to enact gun legislation face huge obstacles."
Nicholas Varney made &quot;Onegin&quot; with a gun and created a bullet out of 18-karat gold and diamonds. &quot;Hopefully,&quot; Varney said, &quot;the brightness of the bullet sheds light on the gun and all of its significance within New Orleans, a city known for its singular splendor and its foil. It is a gem, after all.&quot;
Nicholas Varney made "Onegin" with a gun and created a bullet out of 18-karat gold and diamonds. "Hopefully," Varney said, "the brightness of the bullet sheds light on the gun and all of its significance within New Orleans, a city known for its singular splendor and its foil. It is a gem, after all."
Jonathan Ferrara created &quot;Excalibur No More,&quot; inspired by the Arthurian legend of the sword in the stone.
Jonathan Ferrara created "Excalibur No More," inspired by the Arthurian legend of the sword in the stone.
(CNN)Jonathan Ferrara is a modern art gallery owner driven by an old-fashioned idea: He wants the pieces he has gathered at his gallery in New Orleans to hold a mirror up to society and reflect an issue that has become a touchy one for Americans.

He wants Americans to see our relationship with guns for what it is.
    His traveling art installation of modern sculptures, photographs, paintings, video and mixed media uses more than 180 decommissioned guns, mostly bought through the New Orleans Police Department's buyback program, as raw material. The art is also captured in a new book, "Guns in the Hands of Artists."
    Like the mission Picasso had in creating "Guernica" -- to raise critical awareness about the suffering and horror of the Spanish civil war after the Nazis wiped out an entire city -- Ferrara wants this art to start a difficult conversation.
    Report: Feds, states' lapses allow gun sales to prohibited buyers
    "We want more than the screaming match. We wanted to take the conversation out of the polarized rhetoric into the realm of art as a possible means for a productive dialogue," Ferrara said. "If you talk numbers or stats or you just listen to the vitriol, you lose the emotional content that should be a part of this conversation. Art captures the emotional best, and hopefully, it makes you think."
    The numbers show a stark reality. About 111,000 Americans are shot annually, including people shot by someone else and people who shoot themselves by accident or in suicide. About 33,800 die as a result of those injuries.
    For perspective, the number of deaths from gunshot wounds is nearly the same as the number who die from car accidents each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Gun violence is clearly a "serious threat to public health," according to the American Medical Association.
    Although place names like Pulse, Sandy Hook or Columbine have come to symbolize the horror of high-profile mass shootings, many everyday shootings happen out of the spotlight.
    Orlando shootings could cost more than $390 million
    When Ferrara first commissioned the exhibit of works from a diverse group of artists in 1996 with the help of fellow artist Brian Borrello, New Orleans' gun violence was so bad, the city had earned the nickname "Murder City." It hasn't been able to shake it.
    "The thing about this exhibition, we know from whence we speak," Ferrara said.
    He has brought the show to other cities plagued by gun violence, including Miami, St. Louis and Minneapolis. It has also been installed in places for policy-makers to see, like the Aspen Ideas Festival and the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington.
    For gunshot survivors, recovery can last a lifetime
    Sen. Tim Kaine sponsored the exhibit there and wrote an essay to accompany a photograph of Ferrara's sculpture.
    Kaine is one of several people to write essays that Ferrara calls "literary art" to accompany photos of the art in his book. Others include Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head in 2011. Forty percent of the participants are gun owners, and 40% are victims of gun violence.
    One piece featured in the book, called "Echo, Repeat, and Repetition," is a conversation that accompanies a still from a video installation that shows a large pile of guns. The talk is between Lolis Eric Elie, a writer for the HBO series "Treme," and New Orleans resident Claudia Jones.
    Jones has lived much of her life in the New Orleans projects. The 60-year-old lost her three sons and a grandson in separate instances of gun violence. Each was killed while engaged in everyday activities. Her oldest was killed while coming home from a school dance in 1991. She lost her second son after he left his girlfriend's place. Her last son was shot and killed on the way home from a basketball game.
    Despite the tragedies, she still finds hope. "God's been good to me. I lost my children, but he's still good to me. He's left me here for a reason," she tells Elie. None of the killings has been solved.
    Deadliest Mass Shootings in U.S. History Fast Facts
    Kaine's essay focuses on his frustrations as a lawmaker. A gun owner and a Second Amendment advocate, he wants "more sensible" restrictions.
    Kaine was Virginia governor during the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007. Afterward, he pushed through laws that improved background checks and created more help for mental health that he considers "concrete steps to reduce gun violence." But he wants more and felt hamstrung by gun advocates -- and still does now, on the national stage. He believes there is an urgent need to "put an end to the crisis."
    His essay accompanies Ferrara's sculpture "Excalibur No More." It's a shotgun sticking out of a rock, a play on the Arthurian legend of the sword in the stone.
    When creating it, Ferrara experienced the ease with which someone can buy a gun. He got it in a private sale. The seller and his 15-year-old son came into his gallery carrying the shotgun and a bandolier "like from the Wild West" in a duffel bag.
    "They asked if I had any questions," Ferrara said. And that was about it. There was no paperwork, no receipt. No one knew that ownership had been transferred, and it was all legal. "It perplexed me," he said.
    In addition to the new book, Ferrara hopes to bring the exhibit to other cities.
    Talking about the book with a gun violence expert from the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Ferrara said he was reminded that "for every issue, there comes a tipping point where things are poised to change."
    "I hope this will add to the conversation," Ferrara said. "Because in the end, no matter what you believe about guns, everyone should want America to be safer."