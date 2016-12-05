Bayern Munich: Locker room confidential with Arjen Robben

Story highlights What goes on in the Bayern Munich?

Arjen Robben reveals all ...

Munich, Germany (CNN) From a small Dutch town to the very top of European football, Arjen Robben has been there, done it and got the trophies.

With league titles in Holland, England, Spain and Germany, few can match his success.

Now, with 150 Bundesliga appearances to his name, the flying Dutchman opens the door to the Bayern Munich dressing room, giving us a glimpse of the secrets of the Bundesliga club.

Since moving to Bayern, Arjen Robben has scored over 100 goals.

Best sense of humor?

"Franck Ribéry is certainly one of them. Then there's Thomas Muller; he's always talking and he has some good jokes as well. So, maybe these two ..."

