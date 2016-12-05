France prime minister Manuel Valls announces presidential bid

(CNN) French Prime Minister Manuel Valls says he will run as the Socialist Party's candidate in presidential elections next year.

The announcement Monday came during a news conference in Evry, where Valls previously served as mayor before being elected to the National Assembly. Prior to serving as prime minister, Valls was France's interior minister.

Moments after announcing his candidacy, Valls said that his aim in running was to create an independent France, "inflexible on its values facing China of (President) Xi Jinping, Russia of (President Vladimir) Putin, (President-elect) Donald Trump's America, Turkey of (President Recep) Erdogan."

If successful, Valls will likely face Francois Fillon of the Republican Party and Marine Le Pen of the far-right Front National in the first round of the presidential election next spring.