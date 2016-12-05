Story highlights Film wins for best picture, best director, best supporting actor and cinematographer

"Moonlight" is a coming-of-age drama about a young, gay black man in a rough Miami neighborhood

(CNN) The Los Angeles Film Critics Association has honored "Moonlight" as its best picture of 2016, cementing the independent movie's stature as an awards-season frontrunner.

The win is the latest honor for the coming-of-age drama about a young, gay black man in a rough Miami neighborhood.

The film's director, Barry Jenkins, also won as did supporting actor Mahershala Ali and cinematographer James Laxton.

Isabelle Huppert won best actress for two films -- "Elle" and "Things To Come" -- while Adam Driver took home the best actor award for "Paterson."

The "Moonlight" win comes days after the film made history at the 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards by winning four prizes and becoming the first movie to win both best feature and the audience award in the same year.

