'Moonlight' named best picture by L.A. Film Critics group

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:43 AM ET, Mon December 5, 2016

Mahershala Ali, right, and Alex R. Hibbert in the acclaimed film "Moonlight."

  • Film wins for best picture, best director, best supporting actor and cinematographer
  • "Moonlight" is a coming-of-age drama about a young, gay black man in a rough Miami neighborhood

(CNN)The Los Angeles Film Critics Association has honored "Moonlight" as its best picture of 2016, cementing the independent movie's stature as an awards-season frontrunner.

The win is the latest honor for the coming-of-age drama about a young, gay black man in a rough Miami neighborhood.
    The film's director, Barry Jenkins, also won as did supporting actor Mahershala Ali and cinematographer James Laxton.
    Isabelle Huppert won best actress for two films -- "Elle" and "Things To Come" -- while Adam Driver took home the best actor award for "Paterson."
    The "Moonlight" win comes days after the film made history at the 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards by winning four prizes and becoming the first movie to win both best feature and the audience award in the same year.
    The film also has been named best picture of the year by the National Board of Review and has been nominated for a handful of other year-end awards.
    Here is a list of the L.A. Film Critics Association awards:

    Best picture

    "Moonlight"
    Runner-up: "La La Land"

    Best director

    Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
    Runner-up: Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"

    Best actor

    Adam Driver, "Paterson"
    Runner-up: Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

    Best actress

    Isabelle Huppert, "Elle" and "Things to Come"
    Runner-up: Rebecca Hall, "Christine"

    Best supporting actor

    Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
    Runner-up: Issey Ogata, "Silence"

    Best supporting actress

    Lily Gladstone, "Certain Women"
    Runner-up: Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

    Best animated film

    "Your Name"
    Runner-up: "The Red Turtle"

    Best foreign-language film

    "The Handmaiden"
    Runner-up: "Toni Erdmann"

    Best documentary/non-fiction

    "I Am Not Your Negro"
    Runner-up: O.J.: "Made in America"

    Best screenplay

    Efthymis Filippou and Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Lobster"
    Runner-up: Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"

    Best editing

    Bret Granato, Maya Mumma, Ben Sozanski, "O.J.: Made in America"
    Runner-up: Tom Cross, "La La Land"

    Best production design

    Ryu Seong-hee, "The Handmaiden"
    Runner-up: David Wasco, "La La Land"

    Best music score

    Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, "La La Land"
    Runner-up: Micah Levi, "Jackie"

    Best cinematography

    James Laxton, "Moonlight"
    Runner-up: Linus Sandgren, "La La Land"

    Lifetime achievement award

    Shirley MacLaine