Leslie Mann gets seriously funny in 'The Comedian'

Mann stars in the upcoming film, 'The Comedian' alongside Robert De Niro and Danny DeVito

(CNN) Leslie Mann didn't set out to be funny.

Mann told CNN that she considered herself a "dramatic actress" after studying acting in her early twenties -- until she realized her "serious" performances were eliciting laughs.

"I remember auditioning for things and really taking myself very seriously and people would just kind of laugh at me," Mann said. "Not always, but sometimes enough to where it was concerning and I think that I just started slowly going into a different direction."

Mann and her husband, writer/director, Judd Apatow have become a comedic force in Hollywood. Mann has starred in several of his biggest hits including "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Knocked Up" and "This Is 40," all of which have solidified her as one of the most sought after comedic actresses of the past decade.

Mann next stars in the upcoming dramedy "The Comedian," alongside Robert De Niro and Danny DeVito. She plays a woman who has a short-lived romance with a comedian [De Niro] trying to revive his career. Mann's performance in the film is already generating award season buzz.

