Al Pacino, James Taylor, the Eagles and more receive Kennedy Center Honors

(CNN) It was a star studded event at the 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Sunday night.

Some of Hollywood's most influential individuals in the performing arts were honored with tributes at the annual gala in Washington D.C.

Al Pacino, James Taylor, the surviving members of the Eagles (Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmidt and Joe Walsh), pianist Martha Argerich and gospel singer Mavis Staples, were all recipients of the prestigious award.

The evening was hosted by Stephen Colbert, who kicked things off with a jab at President-elect Donald Trump. Colbert compared the audience to "endangered swamp-dwellers," a direct jab at Trump's comments about his mission to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

Also in attendance were President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, who received a standing ovation.

