Buzz Aldrin is 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' as he recuperates

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:07 AM ET, Mon December 5, 2016

  • Aldrin is currently hospitalized after being evacuated from the South Pole
  • He's been catching up on pop culture news

(CNN)Even Buzz Aldrin is into what's happening with Kim Kardashian.

The legendary astronaut remains quarantined in a New Zealand hospital after falling ill at the South Pole.
    The second man to walk on the moon was part of a tourist group visiting Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station when he became sick and was transported to a hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand.
    Over the weekend, his official Twitter account tweeted a pic of Aldrin reading a tabloid and the caption "Catching up on the world while I'm stuck in quarantine. Apparently @KimKardashian is out in public again."
    We knew the 86-year-old was pretty hip, but this hip?
    If you're reading this, Mr. Aldrin, we anxiously await your thoughts on what's next for Kanye West.