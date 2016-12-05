Story highlights Aldrin is currently hospitalized after being evacuated from the South Pole

He's been catching up on pop culture news

(CNN) Even Buzz Aldrin is into what's happening with Kim Kardashian.

The legendary astronaut remains quarantined in a New Zealand hospital after falling ill at the South Pole.

The second man to walk on the moon was part of a tourist group visiting Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station when he became sick and was transported to a hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Over the weekend, his official Twitter account tweeted a pic of Aldrin reading a tabloid and the caption "Catching up on the world while I'm stuck in quarantine. Apparently @KimKardashian is out in public again."

