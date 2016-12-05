Story highlights
- Aldrin is currently hospitalized after being evacuated from the South Pole
- He's been catching up on pop culture news
(CNN)Even Buzz Aldrin is into what's happening with Kim Kardashian.
The legendary astronaut remains quarantined in a New Zealand hospital after falling ill at the South Pole.
The second man to walk on the moon was part of a tourist group visiting Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station when he became sick and was transported to a hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand.
Over the weekend, his official Twitter account tweeted a pic of Aldrin reading a tabloid and the caption "Catching up on the world while I'm stuck in quarantine. Apparently @KimKardashian is out in public again."
We knew the 86-year-old was pretty hip, but this hip?
If you're reading this, Mr. Aldrin, we anxiously await your thoughts on what's next for Kanye West.