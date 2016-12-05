Breaking News

Justin Bieber goes bigger with plans for a stadium tour

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 3:08 PM ET, Mon December 5, 2016

(CNN)"Beliebers" are about to get even more Justin Bieber in 2017.

The singer announced on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Monday that he will go on his first ever North American stadium tour next summer.
    Bieber's tour kicks off August 5 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Other stops will include Denver, Minneapolis, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Toronto.
    It's been a busy year for the Biebs. He told DeGeneres he's already performed more than 100 concert dates.
    Bieber has scored a slew of hits off his album "Purpose" and won his first Grammy Award for the song "Where Are Ü Now." He remains eligible for more Grammy nominations this year.
    Tickets for Bieber's stadium tour go on sale Tuesday.