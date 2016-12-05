Story highlights Justin Bieber announces first North American stadium tour

Bieber's tour will launch in Pasadena, California on August 5, 2017

(CNN) "Beliebers" are about to get even more Justin Bieber in 2017.

The singer announced on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Monday that he will go on his first ever North American stadium tour next summer.

Bieber's tour kicks off August 5 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Other stops will include Denver, Minneapolis, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Toronto.

It's been a busy year for the Biebs. He told DeGeneres he's already performed more than 100 concert dates.

