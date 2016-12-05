Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars

Story highlights Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel is headed to the Academy Awards.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host has been tapped to host the 2017 Oscars, a representative for Kimmel confirms to CNN.

The news comes just months after Kimmel earned largely positive reviews for his turn as host of the 2016 Emmy Awards, a show he also hosted in 2012.

This will mark Kimmel's first time helming the Oscars. Though, he's anything but a surprise choice, having hosted the American Music Awards multiple times for his home network.

Chris Rock hosted the 2016 Academy Awards and had the tricky task of leading a ceremony plagued by criticism for its lack of diversity. Rock delivered a blistering commentary on the #OscarsSoWhite controversy head-on during his monologue.

