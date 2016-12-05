Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars

Story highlights Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2017 Oscars

This will be veteran host's first time helming the Academy Awards

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel is headed to the Academy Awards.

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host has been tapped to host the 2017 Oscars.

"Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank," Kimmel wrote in a tweet. "And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible & sweet."

Yes, I am hosting the Oscars. This is not a prank. And if it is, my revenge on @TheAcademy will be terrible & sweet. Thx to @alsformalwear — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) December 5, 2016

The news comes just months after Kimmel earned largely positive reviews for his turn as host of the 2016 Emmy Awards, a show he also hosted in 2012.

This will mark Kimmel's first time helming the Oscars. Though, he's anything but a surprise choice, having hosted the American Music Awards multiple times for his home network.

Read More