Gun N' Roses announces more tour dates

(CNN) Guns N' Roses is locked and loaded for next year.

The band has announced more than 30 additional stadium dates across the US and Europe for its 2017 leg of the Not In This Lifetime Tour.

The additional dates will kick off May 27, 2017 at Dublin's Slane Castle in Ireland before the tour makes its way to 18 more cities in the UK and Europe.

The Machine Is Back At It In 2017!#GnFnR #NotInThisLifetime Tour

Guns N' Roses will head back to North America on July 27 at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to a statement, the Not In This Lifetime Tour sold more than 2 million tickets throughout 2016, making it one of the year's most successful rock tours.

