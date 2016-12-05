Breaking News

Gun N' Roses announces more tour dates

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose joined AC/DC on world tour in 2016. Here is a look at Rose's very popular band over the years.
Duff McKagan, left to right, Gilby Clarke, and Izzy Stradlin of Guns N' Roses pose in front of a Hard Rock Cafe banner in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 1992.
Slash performs onstage at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Axl Rose and Guns N' Roses perform at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Rose signs autographs in West Hollywood in 2003.
Rose presents an award at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Slash performs in New York City in 2008.
Rose puts on a show in New York City in 2010.
Rose performs for a crowd at the Hollywood Palladium in March.
Matt Sorum, left to right, Duff McKagan, Slash and Steven Adler perform onstage during the 2012 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.
(CNN)Guns N' Roses is locked and loaded for next year.

The band has announced more than 30 additional stadium dates across the US and Europe for its 2017 leg of the Not In This Lifetime Tour.
    The additional dates will kick off May 27, 2017 at Dublin's Slane Castle in Ireland before the tour makes its way to 18 more cities in the UK and Europe.
    Guns N' Roses will head back to North America on July 27 at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
    According to a statement, the Not In This Lifetime Tour sold more than 2 million tickets throughout 2016, making it one of the year's most successful rock tours.
    There were 25 shows in 21 US cities in less than two months. Guns N' Roses then took the tour to South America, where they sold out 15 dates, including 13 stadium shows.