CNN Heroes 2016: An All-Star Tribute
CNN's Anderson Cooper returns to co-host the 10th annual "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute," airing live on CNN Sunday December 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Joining Cooper as co-host is ABC's Kelly Ripa. The duo will emcee the star-studded show from New York's iconic American Museum of Natural History.
Among the celebrity presenters for the gala is actress Taraji P. Henson, star of the upcoming film "Hidden Figures" and Fox's hit show "Empire."
The star of the film "Norman" and an active humanitarian, actor Richard Gere is among the roster of celebrity presenters for this year's CNN Heroes top 10 event.
Octavia Spencer joins her "Hidden Figures" co-star as a celebrity guest presenter to help celebrate the 2016 CNN Heroes top 10.
A familiar face on the CNN Heroes stage, actor Neil Patrick Harris returns as a celebrity presenter for the 2016 gala. Harris also stars in the upcoming Netflix series "Lemony Snicket's: A Series of Unfortunate Events."
Edward Norton, actor and co-founder of the fundraising platform CrowdRise, will be a celebrity presenter at "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute." CrowdRise will also support this year's CNN Heroes donation matching on CrowdRise.com and through their own social outreach.
Liev Schreiber, star of the television series "Ray Donovan," joins the gala as a celebrity guest presenter.
Actress Edie Falco, star of the upcoming film "The Comedian," will help honor the 2016 CNN Heroes top 10.
Actress Diane Lane, star of the film "Justice League," will join in to celebrate this year's class of CNN Heroes and the 2016 Hero of the Year.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Laurie Hernandez, who won her season of "Dancing with the Stars," will be on hand to salute the 2016 CNN Heroes.
Recording artist Idina Menzel will perform "I See You," a song from her newest album, "idina," to cap off "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute."
Danielle Brooks is known for her role as "Taystee" on Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black." She'll support this year's group of CNN Heroes at the All-Star Tribute on Sunday.
Keegan-Michael Key, who appears in the comedy series "Playing House," will join in to salute 2016's CNN Heroes.