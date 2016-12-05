Story highlights Gulf carriers have just begun 17-hour flights from the Arabian Gulf to Auckland

Air India's Delhi to San Francisco is the longest flight in terms of distance, but not time

(CNN) If you're already finding long-haul flights to be at the limits of human endurance, then assume the brace position -- some of the world's longest flying legs are about to get even longer.

With aircraft design becoming more fuel-efficient -- and time-starved passengers more demanding -- the race is on to create commercial long-haul flights that span ever greater distances.

Already Qantas is believed to be plotting a London to Perth leg when it receives its first Boeing 787 -- also known as the Dreamliner -- in 2017. That's a distance of 14,470 kilometers (8991 miles).

In the meantime, other airlines are jostling for position to offer flights that cover the greatest distance in the shortest possible time.

But even at full stretch, the world's longest routes are nudging 17 hours, making the world's great "red-eye" flights even more fatiguing.

