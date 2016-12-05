Hong Kong (CNN) One of the leaders of the 2014 Umbrella Movement has vowed to take to the streets again if the Hong Kong government succeeds in unseating him and three other pro-democracy lawmakers.

"It's not just about my seat," Law told CNN. "It's about whether those people who voted for me are willing to resist, are wiling to come out on the street and protest."

Veteran protester

While the Umbrella Movement succeeded in shutting down parts of the city for weeks, and attracted global attention, it failed to secure any meaningful political reforms.

Law, along with Joshua Wong and others, was one of the student leaders of the movement, even taking on government officials in a televised debate.

Self-determination

Beijing has conflated self-determination and independence, but Law argued that the pair are distinct.

"I'm not changing what I'm upholding," he said. "It is important to realize that (self-determination) is a basic right for Hong Kong people."

He pointed out that in 1997, when Beijing assumed power over Hong Kong from the UK, it promised the city democracy.

"It is very important to tell Hong Kong people, to tell the world that Chinese government is (a) government that they will do what they have promised," Law said.

Asked if he was worried people would feel disillusioned at seeing the candidates they elected kicked out of office, Law said he is "not afraid at all."

"(This is) an opportunity for people to show their sentiment and support for the legislators to fight back and protest on the street," he said.

Others were less confident. "I'm not so sure if there will be a strong showing of people taking to the streets," said Jason Ng, a lawyer and author of " Umbrellas in Bloom: Hong Kong's occupy movement uncovered ."

"Public opinion leans very heavily against Yau and Leung, there's a danger that people lump Law and the other three with (them)."

Many people, he said, "are simply protest-fatigued and election-fatigued."

US-Hong Kong factor

Rubio, who is co-chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, said in a statement that the bill "would renew the United States' historical commitment to freedom and democracy in Hong Kong at a time when its autonomy is increasingly under assault."

That announcement came after a meeting between Rubio and Wong, who said that the Cuban-American Senator had encouraged him not to retreat in the face of a communist regime.

Rubio's bill was co-sponsored by Senator Tom Cotton, an ally of President-elect Donald Trump.

Asked if he hoped Trump would be more vocal in supporting Hong Kong against China as well, Law said that "we need Hong Kong people to stand up for themselves."

"But monitoring from the international community is also important," he said. "We need allies to ... ensure that Hong Kong has a free environment that respects democracy and universal suffrage."