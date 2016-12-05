Breaking News

Bonsai masters: The ancient secrets behind their centuries-old trees

By Kate Springer, CNN

Updated 10:29 PM ET, Mon December 5, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Washington DC-based portrait photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.stephenvoss.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Stephen Voss&lt;/a&gt; started photographing bonsai in 2014, as a personal side project. One of the US National Arboretum&#39;s most spectacular bonsai, this Japanese white pine survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. It was presented to the US from the Japanese government in 1976, as a symbol of peace. &quot;It&#39;s astonishing how long these trees live,&quot; says Voss. &quot;Every single day for 400 years, there has been someone caring for this tree. These people make this their life&#39;s work and then they pass it on to someone else.&quot; (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Photos: Bonsai 'In Training'
Japanese White Pine, in training since 1625Washington DC-based portrait photographer Stephen Voss started photographing bonsai in 2014, as a personal side project. One of the US National Arboretum's most spectacular bonsai, this Japanese white pine survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. It was presented to the US from the Japanese government in 1976, as a symbol of peace. "It's astonishing how long these trees live," says Voss. "Every single day for 400 years, there has been someone caring for this tree. These people make this their life's work and then they pass it on to someone else." (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Voss made nearly 80 trips to the US National Arboretum over a two-year period and the project evolved into a fine art book entitled &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/0692585168/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;In Training&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; which refers to the art of training a bonsai. Voss captured abstract and emotive images of nearly 75 trees from the Arboretum&#39;s collection. (Credit: Stephen Voss)&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Bonsai 'In Training'
Sargent Juniper, in training since 1905Voss made nearly 80 trips to the US National Arboretum over a two-year period and the project evolved into a fine art book entitled "In Training," which refers to the art of training a bonsai. Voss captured abstract and emotive images of nearly 75 trees from the Arboretum's collection. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Hide Caption
2 of 10
&quot;I wanted nothing superfluous in these images. I sought to strip away everything until I reached the essence of the tree, the beautiful curve abstracted into this interesting, textured form,&quot; Voss says. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Photos: Bonsai 'In Training'
Toringo Crabapple, in training since 1905 "I wanted nothing superfluous in these images. I sought to strip away everything until I reached the essence of the tree, the beautiful curve abstracted into this interesting, textured form," Voss says. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Hide Caption
3 of 10
An example of a uniquely American approach to bonsai, Voss says this California juniper has a wild yet refined look that&#39;s beautiful and raw. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Photos: Bonsai 'In Training'
California Juniper, in training since 1985An example of a uniquely American approach to bonsai, Voss says this California juniper has a wild yet refined look that's beautiful and raw. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Hide Caption
4 of 10
One of the smallest and most delicate trees at the US National Arboretum, this Crape Myrtle represents an &quot;appreciation of the stark, simple beauty of bonsai -- without artifice or pretension,&quot; says Voss. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Photos: Bonsai 'In Training'
Crape Myrtle, in training since 2010One of the smallest and most delicate trees at the US National Arboretum, this Crape Myrtle represents an "appreciation of the stark, simple beauty of bonsai -- without artifice or pretension," says Voss. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Voss says he thinks the tree&#39;s leafless body and dramatic form reminds him of a tree growing on a rock along a coastline, battered by the wind. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Photos: Bonsai 'In Training'
Chinese Elm, training date unknownVoss says he thinks the tree's leafless body and dramatic form reminds him of a tree growing on a rock along a coastline, battered by the wind. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Hide Caption
6 of 10
&quot;The Drummond&#39;s red maple had just begun to show leaves when I photographed it,&quot; explains Voss. &quot;This is a tree in transition, beginning to lose the bareness of its winter appearance, but not yet fully showing its springtime look. I think the end result feels like a watercolor painting and I love the abstraction of the leaves, these little spots of color amongst the trunks.&quot; (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Photos: Bonsai 'In Training'
Drummond's Red Maple, in training since 1974 "The Drummond's red maple had just begun to show leaves when I photographed it," explains Voss. "This is a tree in transition, beginning to lose the bareness of its winter appearance, but not yet fully showing its springtime look. I think the end result feels like a watercolor painting and I love the abstraction of the leaves, these little spots of color amongst the trunks." (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Voss wanted to share the spirit and unique characteristics of each tree he photographed, as well as the sense of peace he felt while alone with them. &quot;I wanted to explore the substance of the trees, the essential elements that made each one feel sacred and vital,&quot; he recalls. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Photos: Bonsai 'In Training'
Cedar Elm, in training since 1981Voss wanted to share the spirit and unique characteristics of each tree he photographed, as well as the sense of peace he felt while alone with them. "I wanted to explore the substance of the trees, the essential elements that made each one feel sacred and vital," he recalls. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Gracing the cover of &quot;In Training,&quot; this Japanese black pine serendipitously mimics the shape of Japan. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Photos: Bonsai 'In Training'
Japanese Black Pine, training date unknownGracing the cover of "In Training," this Japanese black pine serendipitously mimics the shape of Japan. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Hide Caption
9 of 10
He captured this smooth-leaved elm while it was indoors. &quot;I was really taken by the light that day which came in through the skylights and felt diffuse and crisp at the same time, rendering the tree more like an old painting than a photograph,&quot; says Voss. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Photos: Bonsai 'In Training'
Smooth-leaved Elm, in training since 1982He captured this smooth-leaved elm while it was indoors. "I was really taken by the light that day which came in through the skylights and felt diffuse and crisp at the same time, rendering the tree more like an old painting than a photograph," says Voss. (Credit: Stephen Voss)
Hide Caption
10 of 10
bonsai art 4bonsai art 10bonsai art 1bonsai art 2bonsai art 6bonsai art 5bonsai art 7bonsai art 8bonsai art 9bonsai art 3

Story highlights

  • Specialist bonsai masters can keep tiny, revered bonsai alive over many hundreds of years
  • Two sensei share their secrets to creating and maintaining these beautiful living art forms
  • Photographer Stephen Voss captures the beauty of bonsai in his book 'In Training' featured in the gallery above

(CNN)"I am always caring for my bonsai trees -- it's as necessary for me as eating every day," says award-winning bonsai sensei, Kunio Kobayashi.

A cross between horticulture and art, bonsai trees may be tiny, but they have an immense impact on the masters who care for them.
    Average bonsai rarely exceed 4 feet tall, with most falling between 1 inch (known as &quot;poppy-seed size bonsai&quot;) and 80 inches (called &quot;Imperial&quot; bonsai)
    Average bonsai rarely exceed 4 feet tall, with most falling between 1 inch (known as "poppy-seed size bonsai") and 80 inches (called "Imperial" bonsai)
    Originating from the ancient art of "penjing" in China, bonsai was first introduced to Japan in the 6th century by a group of Japanese Zen Buddhism students returning from their overseas travels.
    They dubbed it "bonsai", which literally means "planted in a container", and at its most elementary level the art is simply growing a wild tree inside a small vessel.

    Maintenance and care

    Read More
    Years of styling, wiring, watering, repotting and pruning separate amateur bonsai trainers from master sensei. The fragile plants must be monitored every day for signs of deadly insect infestation or disease.
    Kobayashi, who has spent nearly 30 decades dedicated to bonsai, says paying careful attention has helped him keep an estimated 1,000-year-old juniper tree, which he bought at auction, alive and thriving.
    "No matter how much love and passion you have, you cannot take care of bonsai if you don't know the basics," says Kobayashi, who cares for the ancient tree at his Shunkaen Bonsai Museum in Tokyo, Japan. "It takes six to 10 years of apprenticeship to learn those basics by repeating them over and over."
    Meet the artist that shot a bouquet of flowers 30,000 meters into space
    Turning bonsai and bouquets into space-age art
    On the other side of the world, at the US National Arboretum in Washington DC, bonsai museum curator Jack Sustic looks after a 400-year-old Yamaki white pine that survived the Hiroshima nuclear bombing.
    "It's a very humble art," Sustic says. "When you work on bonsai, we're working on their schedule, not ours. I have to make my schedule based on the time of the year, and when it's best to do certain tasks on certain trees."
    "Often people say bonsai are like children, and they really are," he continues. "You care for them, you're concerned for them, you worry about them. If they look healthy and beautiful you are proud and want to show them off."
    Read: A crystal universe that actually exists
    Below, Kobayashi and Sustic discuss how they care for some of the world's longest living bonsai.

    A natural touch

    "I want to express the tree's inner beauty. So I am watching the way that the trunk and branches move," says Kobayashi. "The goal is to make the tree look natural, as if a human never touched it. The silhouette should resemble a wild tree, with proper proportions."
    Read: Fifty shades of jade: Why Chinese buyers spend millions on this stone

    Bonsai should be kept outdoors

    "I think the biggest mistake that people make when they get a bonsai is they bring it inside," says Sustic. "Indoor bonsai trees exist, but the majority of species have to live outside. They can come inside for three or five days, but need to spend the vast majority of their life outside. If not, they will slowly die."

    Prune to perfection

    "When you begin, a bonsai often kind of looks like a Charlie Brown Christmas tree -- but it's like the ugly duckling that becomes a beautiful swan," says Sustic.
    "You can create a bonsai pretty quickly if you have the right tools. The best tools to have are concave pruners. If you remove a branch, these pruners will create a concave cut in the trunk. It heals over flush, so you will never know there was a branch there.
    Read: Japanese photographer 'clones' women
    "Whereas, if you were to cut with normal pruners, it would create a bump, called a callous" Sustic warns. "It's like when you wound your body and it creates a scab."

    Down to the wire

    "Wire for the bonsai artist is like a paintbrush for other artists," says Sustic. "We use wire to position the branch where we want the branches to grow. Depending on the species, the wire stays on for a month or over a year. The important thing is that we monitor the trees. We don't want the branches to start growing and become scarred by the wire."

    New roots

    "To keep the tree alive, we have to re-pot the trees every two years, depending on the species," says Sustic. "When we do that, we cut off a certain percentage of the roots. What that does, is it causes the tree to generate new roots. That keeps it happy, healthy and vigorous. So it's always growing."