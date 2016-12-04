Italians cast ballots in historic constitutional referendum vote

Story highlights
(CNN)Italians on Sunday cast their ballots for a crucial constitutional referendum that could drastically change the political landscape of the eurozone's third-largest economy.
Center-left reformist, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, called for changes to the constitution drafted in 1948 with the promise of stimulating Italy's sluggish economy and streamlining the country's legislators.
The changes would weaken the upper house of the Italian Parliament, the Senato, by cutting its numbers from 315 to 100. Proponents of the referendum say that the goal is to make the job of governing Italy less complicated.
Critics of the referendum say the changes would also abolish an important check on the lower house's power. If the referendum doesn't pass, the 41-year-old Renzi, has threatened to resign.
Nearly 50 million Italians are eligible to vote in the referendum, according to the country's Ministry of Interior.
Fears grow about the political turmoil which could ensue after the vote, especially regarding the country's financial stability -- given the banks are already downing in bad debt.
The referendum vote comes amid a rising wave of populism spreading across Europe.