Italians cast ballots in historic constitutional referendum vote

(CNN) Italians on Sunday are casting their ballots in a crucial constitutional referendum that could drastically change the political landscape of the eurozone's third-largest economy.

Center-left reformist Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has called for changes to the constitution, drafted in 1948, with the promise of stimulating Italy's sluggish economy and streamlining the country's legislature.

The changes would weaken the upper house of the Italian Parliament, the Senato, by cutting its numbers from 315 to 100.

Proponents of the referendum say that the goal is to make the job of governing Italy less complicated.

But critics say the changes would also abolish an important check on the lower house's power.