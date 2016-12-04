Breaking News

Veterans arriving to support Dakota pipeline protesters

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 3:09 PM ET, Sun December 4, 2016

    Pipeline protesters vow to remain

Story highlights

  • North Dakota governor says protesters to leave campsite by Monday
  • Veterans are pouring in to support people protesting pipeline construction

(CNN)Throngs of veterans from the group "Veterans Stand for Standing Rock" were arriving at the freezing Dakota Access Pipeline protest site on Sunday, one day before authorities are expected to remove protesters.

On its Facebook page, the group said more than 2,000 veterans had signed up to join members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and their supporters. CNN could not independently verify that figure.
    "We'll get settled on the fourth (December 4) and we'll begin actions with the morning ceremony on the fifth," one of the group leaders, Michael A. Wood Jr., said in a video posted on his verified Twitter account.
    With a Monday showdown looming, the veterans will add a new dimension to the protest, which up to now has pitted members of the Sioux tribe and their supporters against local law enforcement officers.
    The veterans Facebook page also said US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, will arrive to show support.
    Leaders of the Sioux tribe said they won't leave their protest campsites near construction zones, despite an order to do so from North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple, who cited the harsh wintry conditions as the reason they need to leave.
    Protester: 'It will be a battle'

      Protester: 'It will be a battle'

    The US Army Corps of Engineers had warned that come Monday, activists who refuse to leave the campsite could be arrested, then backtracked, saying the agency has no plans to forcibly remove those who stay.
    "By sending out a letter saying you have until December 5," Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault told CNN, " ... It just escalates and causes more concern for safety for everybody."
    Dan Nanamkin of the Colville Nez Perce tribe drums a traditional song by the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Thursday, December 1. Cannon Ball is the site of demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline, a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. But the Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
    Dan Nanamkin of the Colville Nez Perce tribe drums a traditional song by the Cannonball River in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Thursday, December 1. Cannon Ball is the site of demonstrations against the Dakota Access Pipeline, a $3.7 billion project that would cross four states and change the landscape of the US crude oil supply. But the Standing Rock Sioux tribe says the pipeline would affect its drinking-water supply and destroy its sacred sites.
    A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.
    A procession makes its way down to the Cannonball River to take part in a Native American water ceremony on December 1.
    Snow covers the camp on Wednesday, November 30.
    Snow covers the camp on Wednesday, November 30.
    A person walks through snow and wind on Tuesday, November 29.
    A person walks through snow and wind on Tuesday, November 29.
    People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.
    People against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline speak at a news conference near Cannon Ball on Saturday, November 26.
    A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.
    A sculpture stands at an encampment where protesters of the pipeline have been gathered for months.
    People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.
    People protest along Highway 1806 as they walk past a sprawling encampment on Thursday, November 24.
    A man stands along Highway 1806 on November 24.
    A man stands along Highway 1806 on November 24.
    In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.
    In this image provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Department, law enforcement and protesters clash near the pipeline site on Sunday, November 20.
    Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction.
    Tonya Stands recovers after being pepper-sprayed by police on Wednesday, November 2. Stands was pepper-sprayed after swimming across a creek with other protesters hoping to build a new camp to block construction.
    Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.
    Dozens of protesters wade in cold creek waters as they confront local police on November 2.
    Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.
    Tribe members make their way back to their camp on Saturday, October 29.
    Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.
    Cousins Jessica and Michelle Decoteau take part in a protest outside the North Dakota state capitol in Bismarck on October 29.
    The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where protesters were evicted a day earlier.
    The burned hulks of heavy trucks sit on Highway 1806 on Friday, October 28, near a spot where protesters were evicted a day earlier.
    Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.
    Pipeline protesters sit in a prayer circle as a line of law enforcement officers make their way across the camp to relocate the protesters a few miles south on Thursday, October 27. Protesters had camped on private property.
    A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.
    A protester is arrested as law enforcement surrounds the camp on October 27.
    Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force protesters off the private land in Morton County.
    Tires burn as armed soldiers and law enforcement officers stand in formation to force protesters off the private land in Morton County.
    A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.
    A protester shows where he was hit by a bean-bag round fired by officers trying to force protesters off the private land.
    JR American Horse leads a march to the pipeline site on Friday, September 9.
    JR American Horse leads a march to the pipeline site on Friday, September 9.
    Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota.
    Native Americans head to a rally at the state Capitol in Denver on Thursday, September 8. They were showing their support for members of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota.
    People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.
    People hang a sign near what they say was sacred burial ground disturbed by bulldozers in Cannon Ball.
    Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.
    Marlo Langdeau of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe joins hundreds of Native Americans for a march near Cannon Ball on Sunday, September 4.
    Protesters march on September 4.
    Protesters march on September 4.
    Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.
    Native Americans march to the site of a sacred burial ground on September 4.
    Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4.
    Native Americans ride with raised fists to the sacred burial ground on September 4.
    The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.
    The Missouri River is seen beyond an encampment near Cannon Ball, where hundreds of people gathered to join the protest on September 4.
    Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.
    Flags of Native American tribes from across the United States and Canada line the entrance to a protest encampment on Saturday, September 3.
    Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.
    Phil Little Thunder Sr. attends an evening gathering at an encampment on September 3.
    Over the months of protest, the tribe has been joined by multiple groups and activists. They maintain that they have been peaceful, but at times violence has erupted.
    The Morton County Sheriff's Office said protesters set fires while officers tried to disperse the crowds with tear gas, rubber bullets and water sprayed from hoses attached to fire engines. Just before Thanksgiving, on an evening when temperatures dropped below freezing, police sprayed protesters with a water cannon.
      Police clash with Dakota pipeline protesters

    Archambault said the accusations against the protesters are false, and that it's police who are being violent.
    The protesters want to stop construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, a $3.7 billion project that would transport 470,000 barrels of oil a day across four states.
    It would pass through an oil-rich area in North Dakota where there's an estimated 7.4 billion barrels of undiscovered oil.
    The Standing Rock Sioux tribe sued the US Army Corps of Engineers after the pipeline was granted final permits in July. The tribe says the project will not only threaten their environmental and economic well-being, but will also cut through land that is sacred.
    Construction of it, they say, will "destroy our burial sites, prayer sites and culturally significant artifacts."